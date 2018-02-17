Exclusive: ‘My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic’ Season 8 Trailer

ComicBook.com has your first look at the upcoming eighth season of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, due to air beginning in March on Discovery Family.

Hasbro will share the episode today at the New York Toy Fair as part of their My Little Pony brand presentation.

Following the events of My Little Pony: The Movie, in the back-to-back season premiere episodes titled “School Daze Part 1” and “School Daze Part 2,” the Mane 6 discovers that the Friendship Map has expanded to show the world outside Equestria. Through two exciting original songs, Twilight Sparkle learns that friendship needs to spread beyond the limits of the kingdom and decides to open her very own School of Friendship. But things come to a head when the new non-pony students ditch class on Friends and Family day, putting the entire school in jeopardy!

This season, viewers will witness major milestones featuring the introduction of Starlight Glimmer’s parents and Princess Celestia’s big acting debut. Additionally, the Mane 6’s Twilight Sparkle, Rarity, Applejack, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash and Fluttershy are accompanied by six new creatures including Ocellus the Changeling, Silverstream the Hippogriff/Seapony, Smolder the Dragon, Gallus the Griffin, Yona the Yak and Sandbar the Pony, joining them on epic adventures throughout new and familiar lands such as Mount Aris, Everfree Forest, Las Pegasus and more. Fan-favorite characters Maud Pie, Spike, the Cutie Mark Crusaders, Queen Chrysalis and Discord return with exciting storylines and a whole lot of magic!

Leading up to the season eight premiere, Discovery Family celebrates all things pony by binging the most magical episodes from the past seven seasons during the Pony Palooza takeover beginning bright and early at 6a/5c on Saturday, March 17 and running all week long during the day up to the season premiere on Saturday, March 24 at 11:30a/10:30c. Revisit legendary moments throughout the series including the royal wedding of Princess Mi Amore Cadenza and Shining Armor, the crowning of Twilight Sparkle as a princess, the birth and “Crystalling” of Baby Flurry Heart, the origin of the Mane 6 cutie marks and classic guest appearances from “Weird Al” Yankovic as Cheese Sandwich, Patton Oswalt as Daring Do super fan Quibble Pants and William Shatner as Grand Pear.

Launched in 2010, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic follows the magical Princess Twilight Sparkle and her trusted assistant Spike, who live in Ponyville in the enchanted land of Equestria, along with her colorful pony friends – honest Applejack, generous Rarity, kind Fluttershy, loyal Rainbow Dash and fun-loving Pinkie Pie. Together, they teach one another valuable lessons about the most powerful magic of all – the magic of friendship.

Discovery Family’s hit animated series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic returns for an eighth magical season on Saturday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m. ET/PT with 26 half-hour episodes.