New Expedition Unknown Season Comes to Discovery Channel This Month

As we head toward the summer, everyone gets an itch to embark on exciting journeys, but even if you can't find a way to travel to exotic locales or potentially don't want to leave the comfort of air conditioning, Discovery Channel has got you covered by delivering an all-new season of Josh Gates' Expedition Unknown. The new season will see Gates once again embarking on all manner of thrilling adventures, aiming to uncover a variety of mysteries with his signature brand of wit, wisdom, and charm. The new season of Expedition Unknown premieres on Discovery Channel on May 24th.

Per press release, "Seasoned adventurer Josh Gates is bringing viewers across the globe as he continues to investigate and solve the world's most intriguing mysteries. In the new season, he travels throughout five continents to dive into sunken tombs in Africa, reclaim stolen and looted statues in Cambodia, and discover a pirate's lost treasure in the frigid waters of the UK -- with one excursion giving him the most terrifying moments of his career. The all-new, eight-episode season of Expedition Unknown premieres on Wednesday, May 24th at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel."

"In a two-part investigation, Josh travels to the Royal Necropolis of Nuri to investigate alongside archaeologists on the verge of a potentially groundbreaking discovery. Beneath a crumbling pyramid, there may be an undisturbed royal tomb preserved in the darkness of flooded, subterranean chambers. A treacherous dive is the only way to chase a monumental find: the mummified remains of an ancient king.

"Throughout the season, Josh brings viewers with him on exciting adventures to Israel as he joins two teams of researchers who each claim they found Bethsaida, a lost Biblical town where Jesus is said to have performed miracles. In the UK, Josh hunts for the greatest pirate treasure ever plundered, and sets out to uncover mysteriously vanished WWI minesweepers at the bottom of Lake Superior. In Cambodia, Josh works to unearth a long-buried temple, and joins the fight to bring the looted treasures of the Khmer Empire back where they belong.

"Intrigued by legendary mysteries and driven by insatiable curiosity, Josh Gates is on a mission for answers. Expedition Unknown chronicles his global adventures as he investigates iconic unsolved events, and hunts for lost cities, buried treasures, and sacred artifacts."

