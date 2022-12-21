Shock Docs: Two New Specials Coming to Travel Channel and Discovery+ in 2023

The Travel Channel's documentary series Shock Docs has been proving how truth is far more disturbing than fiction for years, telling tales focusing on otherworldly visitors or possessions from beyond the grave, with the series set to return in 2023 with two all-new installments. Two new entries, Michigan Hell House and The Devil's Academy, will be unveiled on both the Travel Channel and on discovery+ on back-to-back Sundays, delivering audiences a double dose of terror in the new year. Michigan Hell House will premiere on January 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET and The Devil's Academy will premiere on February 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET.

Per press release, "Travel Channel is doubling down with two new installments of its popular Shock Docs franchise, debuting in the new programming event 'Shock Docs Sundays,' on the network and streaming on discovery+. In Michigan Hell House, premiering on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET, paranormal investigator Steve Shippy and psychic medium Cindy Kaza attempt to identify the evil that rocked a family and their home. The Devil's Academy, premiering on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET, reveals the shocking haunting that took over Miami Aerospace Academy and its students. Beginning on January 1, 'Shock Docs Sundays' will be the destination for real and chilling stories of the paranormal and unexplained."

Michigan Hell House

Premieres Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Paranormal investigator Steve Shippy broke the case seven years ago after more than 40 years of silence. What he found was a living nightmare that rivals horror films like Amityville Horror and Poltergeist, but this house of hell is 100% real and just as terrifying. The story takes place in a farmhouse in the tiny village of Merrill, Michigan. From the summer of 1974 to the spring of 1975, the Pomeraning family endured relentless, bizarre, and violent paranormal phenomena. There were knocking, explosions, disembodied voices, even spontaneous combustion that ripped apart the home and the family living inside of it. With dozens of hours of real-time audio recordings, hundreds of police reports, and dozens of eyewitnesses, this case is arguably the most well-documented paranormal case in history. Yet to this day, no one knows why this family was ravaged by an unseen, evil force. Was it a poltergeist? Demonic possession? Witchcraft? Now Shippy, along with world-renowned psychic medium Cindy Kaza, armed with new evidence, will finally uncover the source of the evil that terrorized the Michigan Hell House.

The Devil's Academy

Premieres Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+



On October 25, 1979, all hell broke loose at the Miami Aerospace Academy (MAA) when the school's student body seemed to fall victim to a mass demonic possession. Terrifying reports of what occurred at the high school spread like wildfire: one girl claimed the devil was inside her and was seen levitating, a boy seemed to display superhuman strength and a full-on riot broke out as students ripped doors off of hinges and smashed windows. Forty years later, former MAA students, as well as law enforcement, psychologists, paranormal investigators, and demonologists, come together to explain what happened that fateful day the devil took over the school.



Michigan Hell House will premiere on January 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET and The Devil's Academy will premiere on February 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET.

