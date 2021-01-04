Falcon and the Winter Soldier Reportedly Casts Major Young Avengers Hero

✖

Rumors have been swirling about a Young Avengers project from Marvel Studios for some time and now, a new reported casting for Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may just give those rumors a bit of a stir. A new scoop from Murphy's Multiverse suggests that Elijah Richardson has joined the cast of the series as Eli Bradley, better known to comic fans as The Patriot. The character will reportedly appear in two episodes of the series and while the initial report was listed as a rumor with Charles Murphy noting that he had not yet been able to confirm the casting, a follow up tweet from Murphy on Sunday noted that he had heard back from his sources "that the Patriot casting is legit."

If Richardson is playing Eli Bradley, he would be just the latest members of the Young Avengers team joining the MCU. Kathryn Newton will be playing Cassie Lang in Ant-Man 3 while Hailee Steinfeld is playing Kate Bishop in the upcoming Hawkeye series. Another Young Avenger, America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez) will debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's also possible that WandaVision will introduce Billy Kaplan and Tommy Shepherd, aka Wiccan and Speed. With all of those young characters coming into play, a Young Avengers project of some certainly seems likely.

As for how Eli Bradley would fit into The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, as is the case with most Marvel projects, there aren't a ton of details about the upcoming series available, but in comics, the character was first introduced in Young Avengers #1 in 2005, the grandson of Isaiah Bradley, the Black Captain America. Eli initially was using illegal mutant growth hormone to give himself super soldier-like abilities, though he later gained true powers when he received a blood transfusion from Isaiah after Eli was seriously injured protecting Captain America.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below.

"Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to debut on Disney+ March 19th.