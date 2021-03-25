Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie Doesn't Care About Marvel Easter Eggs

✖

Marvel successfully got their new run of Disney+ original series off the ground with WandaVision, and now The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is picking up that baton and running with it. The show picks up after Avengers: Endgame, specifically one of the final scenes where Steve Rogers gives his shield to Sam Wilson and hands him the mantle as well. That is dealt with quite a bit in the first episode, though there are also other reveals, like how much Avengers actually make saving the world. On The Jess Cagle Show, Sam Wilson star Anthony Mackie was asked if all the discussion around that point surprised him, but he also revealed that he didn't know what an Easter Egg until recently (via The Direct).

"Not really. Nothing about the internet surprises me anymore," Mackie said. "There's stuff that people find interesting, and I just learned what an Easter egg is, so it's a whole bunch of things going on that aren't surprising at all."

When asked if he really only learned what an Easter Egg was, Mackie said "We don't go around saying, 'Yo, you saw that 'Easter egg' in Scene 12?' I mean, that's not a conversation you have as an actor."

"I think what [Mackie's] trying to say is we try not to think as much about it as you think we do" Sebastian Stan said. "It's a very strange thing, but we are actually not these characters."

Most Easter Eggs are woven into the writing or things in the background, so it makes complete sense that the actors aren't really worried about that stuff. Granted, there are exceptions to that rule, but they are focused on playing their characters, not on how that thing in the background ties to an old issue of Captain America.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is directed by Kari Skogland and stars Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Daniel Bruhl (Zemo), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), and Wyatt Russell (John Walker), and you can find the official description below.

"Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available to stream on Disney+.

