Falcon and the Winter Soldier Director Kari Skogland Teases Surprising Easter Eggs

With WandaVision in the books, Marvel is shifting focus to the Captain America side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Falcon and Winter Soldier, which is right around the corner. If WandaVision was any indication, fans are going to be on the lookout for Easter Eggs and hints at what's to come in the MCU throughout the series, and director Kari Skogland is more than happy to deliver plenty of both. In an interview with The Direct, Skogland revealed that the series will have no shortage of Easter Eggs, but they won't be forced in, as they will fit them in where they see an opportunity.

“There’s Easter eggs everywhere. We place them as organically as we can," Skogland said. "They come out of us being in a scene and thinking, ‘Oh, that’s a great place to put [one].’”

Another hallmark of the MCU is to drop little hints of events coming down the road or names of characters to come far ahead of when they actually show up. Skogland wasn't revealing specifics obviously but said “I have to say it’s always a surprise. Even I won’t know necessarily where it’s going to take us. It’s a path of discovery.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will deal with some bigger concepts of the MCU, but it will also deal with Sam's journey to embracing the shield that Cap left him in Endgame.

"See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn't accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], 'It doesn't feel right because the shield is yours.' So, the show is a long way of figuring around who's gonna be Captain America," Mackie said during an episode of The Rich Eisen Show. "Where's the shield gonna end up. And, who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?"

You can find the official description for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below.

"Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ on March 19th