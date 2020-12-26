The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Stunt Swag Reveals New Logos

✖

Now that 2021 is breathing down our necks, it's a sign the debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is just months away. Once WandaVision releases in its entirety, the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series will race onto Disney+ as it features the return of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in a post-Captain America (Chris Evans) cinematic universe. In typical Marvel fashion, not all too much is known about the plot of the show, save for the details we've seen surface in the teaser trailers released by the House of Mouse. With some new set photos that have surfaced, however, it looks like the titular characters could be getting their own logos at one point or another.

In photos captured from the social media profiles belonging to some of the show's stunt crew, a production wrap gift shows off the main series logo on the chest and character logos on the sleeves. While Marvel Studios and Disney have used the Winter Soldier logo elsewhere before, it appears Falcon's look has been updated to fit in with his new suit.

Stunt actress Vanessa Cater shared pictures of swag given to the production crew for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. pic.twitter.com/ABjHZaKSRR — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier News (@falconsoldierTV) December 24, 2020

Previously, his brand looked like a simplistic version of his mechanized Redwing. On the new jacket, it's an upside-down triangle with stripes on either side, reminiscent of the new red, white, and blue suit we've seen him don in the trailers.

“Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, long-form stories in ways that we’ve never done before," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during an unveiling of the Disney+ streaming service. "These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes.”

“These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to premiere on Disney+ beginning March 19th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for the Disney+ series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!