Why Ridley Scott’s Great 2-Part Sci-Fi Series Was Cancelled by HBO Max Finally Explained 4 Years Later

While Ridley Scott might be a legend in the sci-fi genre, not even he could save this incredible HBO Max series. Executive produced by David W. Zucker and Ridley Scott, HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves ran for two seasons. Its first season earned positive reviews, but its second was met with widespread critical acclaim, cementing it as something of a sleeper hit for the streaming platform. However, before its third season could begin, and despite earning some solid ratings for HBO Max, the show was ultimately axed after just two seasons. The abrupt nature of its announced end left many fans wondering why Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series was cancelled, especially just as it was beginning to hit its stride.

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Now, in an interview with ScreenRant, former executive producer David W. Zucker has explained the rationale behind the show’s cancellation. Zucker explained that the studio was “ready to do” season 3 of Raised by Wolves, only for the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. to create an issue. Zucker specifically mentioned the arrival of David Zaslav before explaining that the “third season [was] set aside” by HBO Max. His comments confirmed the suspicion held by many fans that the Warner-Discovery merger was directly responsible for the show’s unceremonious end.

Why Raised by Wolves Could Return (& Why It Definitely Should)

Even in spite of the show’s abrupt and unfair cancellation, Zucker stated that “I personally wish that we would be able to bring Raised by Wolves back”, later adding, “I keep hoping that [Raised by Wolves] might have another day.” With Zucker clearly hoping the show gets another chance, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that the cancelled sci-fi series could return. HBO Max continues to deliver great streaming content, and the show’s previous success may well prove enough for Warner Bros. Discovery to revive it for a third season.

Over the course of its original two-season run, Raised by Wolves built a fascinating sci-fi world fraught with tension and danger. Its story felt like a natural progression of the science fiction ideas of Ridley Scott’s previous sci-fi movies Alien and Blade Runner, with its mythos growing and evolving even as it reached its season 2 finale. With what turned out to be the show’s final episode delivering a mind-bending cliffhanger, a third season — and maybe even more — seems to be a no-brainer.

Raised by Wolves‘ high-concept sci-fi story was hugely popular with die-hard fans of the genre, especially as it blended heavy science fiction ideas with more mythological and theological themes. Season 2 was when the show really began to find its voice, with its story amping up right before it was axed. Considering the continued passion of its fan base and Zucker’s own eagerness to pick it back up, Raised by Wolves‘ premature cancellation doesn’t need to be the definitive end of its incredible sci-fi story.

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