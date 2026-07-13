The Big Bang Theory’s Original Sheldon & Leonard Are Officially Getting Their Redemption

19 years since The Big Bang Theory premiered, the original Sheldon and Leonard are now getting their redemption arc. Much has been said about how CBS originally passed on the initial version of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady’s comedy. The great thing was, the executives saw enough potential in it that they gave them one more chance to make some changes, resulting in the now iconic pilot that launched the show. It took The Big Bang Theory a few more years and, oddly, a Hollywood strike to finally find its audience, and when it did, it consistently ranked among the most-watched shows on TV and was the number 1 sitcom for the rest of its run.

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Considering its success, it’s difficult to imagine what The Big Bang Theory would have looked like if some casting choices were different. Although technically an ensemble, the core dynamic of the series was the friendship between Sheldon and Leonard. Even with the introduction of romantic storylines, I would argue that their bond was still the show’s best dynamic. Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki’s chemistry was superb that it carried the show, even at a time when The Big Bang Theory shifted its narrative focus.

However, in another reality, Sheldon and Leonard would have been played by a different set of The Big Bang Theory actors — Kevin Sussman and John Ross Bowie, who auditioned for the said roles. Obviously, Lorre and Prady went a different way, although the actors found a way to return to the comedy, playing two of its most prominent supporting players — Stuart Bloom, the comic book shop owner and Barry Kripke, the boys’ fellow Caltech scholar and Sheldon’s occasional rival.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Gives Stuart & Barry Their Own Story

Image via HBO Max

As great as Stuart and Barry popping in regularly and spending time with the Pasadena gang, they still weren’t technically part of the main cast of The Big Bang Theory. Luckily, Lorre and Prady found a way to give them their deserved project thanks to the franchise’s latest expansion project. Seven years after The Big Bang Theory ended, its story continues with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Marking the first sequel show after the success of period spinoffs, Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, the upcoming project will see Stuart lead a multiversal adventure to save reality following an accident.

Sussman and Bowie’s characters are being joined by Lauren Lapkus’ Denise and Brian Posehn’s Bert Kibbler. Admittedly, these characters barely had any interactions in the flagship, bar Stuart and his girlfriend, so it’s interesting to see how Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will bring them all together. Among them, however, arguably Stuart and Barry are the more recognizable, considering how frequently they appeared in The Big Bang Theory. The show will have to rely on them when it comes to marketing to fans who might have been hoping for a direct sequel with the Pasadena gang instead, considering their proximity to them. Perhaps, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe might even develop their friendship the way The Big Bang Theory did with Sheldon and Leonard.

It’s well-known in the industry that Lorre has a sense of loyalty when it comes to his talents. Over the years, he usually worked with the same people, even bringing them back for new projects. It’s great to see both Sussman and Bowie are getting their deserved time under the spotlight with Stuart Fails to Save the Universe after playing supporting roles in The Big Bang Theory.

Will Sheldon & Leonard Appear In Stuart Fails To Save The Universe?

With just a week and a half left before Stuart Fails to Save the Universe lands on HBO Max, the show still hasn’t confirmed any member of the Pasadena gang to appear. That said, its story has already found a way to make Sheldon and Leonard relevant to its story, as the show’s McGuffin is created by them and Howard. Per the official synopsis, the destruction of the Vari-state Quantum Entanglement Device is what leads to the multiversal adventure. Interestingly, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe‘s official trailer even included a comic book illustration of the trio.

Obviously, it’s possible that Lorre and Prady simply elected to keep the pair’s cameo a secret until the show released. This would have been a great surprise for anyone who misses The Big Bang Theory. Pragmatically, however, the chances of them appearing at this point are very small to none. For starters, Parsons is busy with his work on Broadway’s Titaníque. Meanwhile, Galecki has just announced the end of his acting hiatus, so unless he has secretly filmed his part, it’s too late to shoot even a brief cameo. If Stuart Fails to Save the Universe gets renewed for season 2, however, hopefully they can finally appear.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will premiere on HBO Max on July 23.

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