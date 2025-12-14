Fallout’s Justin Theroux Has a Surprising Answer on If He’d Lend His Voice to a New Vegas Remaster (And It Makes Sense)

Some of gaming’s most beloved games have received some modern-day shine with remasters or complete remakes, with games like Silent Hill 2, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and Final Fantasy VII Remake coming to mind. One game that would likely be welcomed to the remake fold is Fallout: New Vegas, which is one of the biggest fan favorite entries in the series. Fallout season 2 will feature quite a bit of New Vegas, including Justin Theroux’s take on Mr. House. ComicBook had the chance to ask Theroux if he would lend his voice to a New Vegas remaster or remake, and his answer might surprise you (though it makes complete sense).

When asked if he would lend his voice to a remaster in the future, Theroux said, “That’s just a sticky wicket because, I thought Rene (Auberjonois) did, that’s a really great job he did. You know, one of my first early decisions that I had to make was to not try and impersonate him or touch that performance, because as a gamer myself, I know that, certain characters in games, if you spend so many hours as a gamer with certain voices or effects or whatever, that you become so wedded to them.”

“So I had to really sort of tear myself away from, from any kind of mimicry or wanting to, to do that, and really to try and create something that existed just in this, in this story, so, yeah, I don’t think, I mean, I know Walton just recently entered the game as a voice and in some new iteration of it, so I would if I was asked, I would certainly be flattered to, but I wouldn’t try and touch what pre-exists or pre-dates the work that I’ve done on my end,” Theroux said.

Fallout: New Vegas Is One Of The Franchise’s Most Beloved Entries For A Reason

There have been a bevy of outstanding entries in the Fallout franchise since the series first launched in 1997, but despite the competition within its own lineup, Fallout: New Vegas is still one of the most popular entries. New Vegas launched in 2010, and while Bethesda has been responsible for the majority of modern-day releases, New Vegas was from Obsidian, which included many members of the team who worked on the original Fallout games.

That central Fallout DNA is all throughout New Vegas, but it wasn’t just the team creating it that drew positive responses from fans. New Vegas lives up to its title by taking place in the post-apocalyptic Las Vegas, and the setting and its characters (including Auberjonois’ version of Mr. House) allow for some truly entertaining scenarios. You’re put into the shoes of a courier from the opening moments, and not too long after, you are suddenly in the midst of a mystery that immediately draws you in and sets you on a path to meet a host of delightfully oddball characters.

There are a number of factions to interact with as well, and fans enjoyed the main story immensely, but there are also several DLCs that add even more Fallout goodness to the mix. Mr. House is just one key player in that story, and fans will get a chance to meet him all over again in Fallout season 2.

Fallout season 2 launches on Prime Video on December 17.

