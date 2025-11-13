Fallout Season 2 Confirms Major Connections to the Game (Including Multiple Fan Favorite Characters)

We’re just about a month away from the return of Fallout on Prime Video, which means that longtime fans of the iconic video game franchise are just a month away from seeing New Vegas brought to life for the very first time. The final moments of Season 1 brought the big reveal that the show would be traveling to the beloved location from the games and, ever since, the countdown has been on for what a live-action New Vegas would bring.

The show doesn’t return with new episodes until December 17th, but Thursday morning saw Amazon release the full trailer for the new season, which revealed a lot more than most were expecting. The trailer features the debuts of characters we had expected at some point, seemingly confirms some crossover characters from the games that no one saw coming, and might even be teasing the role of Ron Perlman, who famously narrated the Fallout franchise.

Is That Maxson from Fallout 4?

It was widely known that comedian and Oscar-winning writer Kumail Nanjiani was going to have a role in Fallout Season 2, but that role had been kept under wraps throughout production. The trailer for Season 2 not only shows Nanjiani but, given his look and the context of the scene he appears in, seems to reveal that he is playing none other than Arthur Maxson.

If you recall, Maxson is the youngest descendant of the founder of the Brotherhood of Steel, and he rises through the ranks of the organization in both Fallout 3 (where he appears as a child) and Fallout 4, eventually taking over the entire East Coast division and leading the fight against the Institute. He’s a big deal to the Brotherhood, and it makes complete sense that he would show up in the desert excited to be fighting in a new “civil war.”

Nanjiani is also wearing a similar jacket to the one that Maxson often sports in Fallout 4, further confirming the theory. Of course, nothing is official until the show announces it, but Maxson’s involvement in Season 2 feels like a safe bet. It’s worth noting that this is a substantial pivot for the Fallout series, considering how there were almost no game characters in Season 1.

First Look at Mr. House

A version of the villainous rich guy-turned-super computer Mr. House briefly appeared in flashbacks during Fallout Season 1, but he’s set for a much bigger role in Season 2. That caused a bit of a casting shakeup, with Justin Theroux coming in to portray the entity lording over New Vegas.

The computer version of Mr. House, which players interacted with in Fallout: New Vegas, makes his debut in this trailer. Walton Goggins’ Ghoul comes face-to-face with the computer and Theroux’s digital face is every bit as expressive as you’d hope for Mr. House. He looks great and should be a fantastic character for the show to further explore, both in the Wasteland and in flashbacks.

Macaulay Culkin and Caesar’s Legion

There are several faction and gangs from Fallout: New Vegas popping up in the trailer for Fallout Season 2, including the Kings and Caesar’s Legion. The latter is one of the main groups featured in the New Vegas game storyline, and we don’t quite know what their role will be on the show (since we don’t know which of the game’s multiple endings will be considered canon).

What we do know is that whatever role Caesar’s Legion plays in Fallout Season 2, it will have the added boost of one Macaulay Culkin. The Home Alone star was revealed as a cast member for Season 2 during production and, like Nanjiani, his role was kept a secret. We don’t know exactly who he is playing, but the trailer shows him in a Caesar’s uniform killing another man in the same garb. It appears to be a villainous role for Culkin, which few expected given the actor’s extreme likability.

Culkin could be someone infiltrating Caesar’s Legion and taking them out from the inside. There’s also a chance he could be Caesar himself! It’s unclear at this point how he fits into the story but it’s awesome to see him bringing the heat.

Is Ron Perlman a Super Mutant in Fallout Season 2?

Maybe the most exciting thing about the Fallout Season 2 trailer isn’t actually on screen at all. There’s a moment about halfway through where Goggins’ character tells somebody that all he wants to do with his life is find his family. An eerily familiar voice responds to him and says, “Well then, you’re gonna need friends. There’s a war coming.”

Between the unique inflection in that voice (though much deeper than we’re used to hearing) and the mention of war, it’s impossible to shake the notion that the voice belongs to none other than Ron Perlman. After narrating the video games with his now-iconic “war never changes” monologue, Perlman has always felt like a shoe-in for some kind of role on the TV show. After not appearing in Season 1, he all-but confirmed his involvement in Season 2 — but of course offered no concrete details.

That voice in the trailer has to belong to Perlman, but it’s much deeper than his usual tone. It’s also a massive, booming voice that doesn’t sounds more monster than human. You see what I’m getting at here? That’s a super mutant if I’ve ever heard one.

Perlman taking on the role of a super mutant would be such an awesome fit for the series and the actor — who, if you recall, is widely beloved for his makeup and prosthetic-heavy performance as Hellboy. There are also several places for a super mutant to fit into the story of Fallout Season 2.

There’s a moment in the trailer where the Ghoul and Lucy are exploring an abandoned, more game-accurate Vault, right around the time that the person who is probably Ron Perlman speaks off-screen. This could easily lead to speculation that he is playing Fallout 3‘s Fawkes, or at least a version of that character, especially since he mentions needing “friends” and Fawkes is known companion in the game.

However, the more likely scenario is that a super mutant could come into play via Jacobstown, a settlement outside of New Vegas existing primarily of super mutants. That settlement, led by a super mutant named Marcus, is dedicated to peace, though are often treated as scapegoats for the New California Republic. If the Ghoul is looking to take a fight to Mr. House, Caesar’s Legion, or any other group in New Vegas, it wouldn’t hurt to have some friends from Jacobstown watching his back.

What stood out to you in the Fallout Season 2 trailer? What are you hoping will happen when the show ventures to New Vegas? Let us know in the comments!