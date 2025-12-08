Fallout Season 3 Gets an Encouraging Update That’ll Avoid One Frustrating Problem Ahead of S2’s Release

Fallout Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on December 17, and there’s already an encouraging update about Season 3 — one that will, hopefully, solve a common and frustrating streaming problem. It’s been over a year since Fallout Season 1’s ending saw Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) walking off into the apocalypse together, leaving an unconscious Maximus (Aaron Moten) behind. That cliffhanger has fans of the video games and newcomers eager to know what happens next. They’ll finally have answers once Season 2 begins dropping weekly episodes on Prime Video. Of course, it’s likely the next chapter will leave viewers just as desperate for more. Fortunately, Fallout Season 3 is already confirmed, and it sounds like the wait for it won’t be all that agonizing.

During a discussion with IGN, showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet and executive producer Jonathan Nolan offered an update on the possible timeline for Season 3’s production and release. Nolan offered hope that the turnaround between Seasons 2 and 3 won’t be long, acknowledging how long gaps between outings are hurting streaming-era television.

“With regards to production, we’re hoping to be shooting again next summer,” Nolan explained. “We’ll see if that all comes together; best laid plans and all. But I’m excited that, though the scope of the show feels undiminished season on season, Geneva and Graham [Wagner] and our incredibly talented cast and crew were able to work quickly enough to get back on the air in a reasonable amount of time. I think what’s happened with television in terms of just taking longer and longer from season to season is kind of an unfortunate trend.”

Nolan also emphasized that they don’t want speedier filming to take away from the quality of the series, adding, “You don’t want the show to lose any of its scope, but we know that we’d like to be back on the air as soon as we can.”

Fallout Season 3 Continues a Positive Trend for the Series

If Fallout Season 3 does go into production next summer and return quickly, it will continue a positive trend for the Prime Video series. Streaming shows may have a bad habit of taking long breaks between outings, but Season 2 has arrived pretty quickly, all things considered. Season 1 concluded back in April 2024, so its December 2025 return comes just a year and a half later. With most modern series taking around two years between chapters — and some, like Stranger Things, going even longer — Fallout is already setting itself apart in a positive way.

Prime Video’s Fallout Release Schedule Addresses a Common Streaming Complaint

Whatever happens with Fallout Season 3, it’s refreshing that the creatives behind the Prime Video adaptation are taking viewer frustrations into account. Increasingly long waits between seasons have become a major complaint of the streaming era, with fans losing enthusiasm for certain titles while waiting for them to come back. Prime Video has been better about this than most streamers, with series like Fallout, The Boys, and The Rings of Power releasing new content every year or two. The push to maintain an upward trajectory is admirable, and it should help Fallout remain one of the best sci-fi shows of the 2020s.

