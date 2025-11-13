Fallout: New Vegas Report Reveals New Remaster

According to a new report, a remaster of Fallout: New Vegas is happening. The new report follows reports that a remaster of Fallout 3 is in the works at Bethesda following the successful release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. And it comes amid hopes — albeit dying hopes — that Xbox will tap Obsidian Entertainment to make a sequel now that it owns both the studio and Bethesda, the latter of which comes with owning the Fallout IP.

As for the new report, it comes from Jez Corden, a well-known and fairly reliable Xbox insider. Meanwhile, the new intel specifically comes the way of social media platform X, where Corden responded to a Fallout fan responding to recent comments from Todd Howard, the creative director of Bethesda Game Studios. In a recent interview, Howard noted that the studio is working on more than one thing involving the series. This was followed by the aforementioned report about a remaster of Fallout 3. This left some hardcore New Vegas fans worried that there were no resources for a remaster of New Vegas. And maybe there aren’t any leftover resources, but such a remaster is reportedly in the plans, at least, with Corden noting that a Fallout New Vegas remaster is “coming too.” Unfortunately, this is the extent of the salient details.

Assuming this is true, there is no mention of a release date or platforms, so there is not much to chew on here. Furthermore, this is presumably far away, as Xbox is unlikely to release it too close to the remaster of Fallout 3, which will come first. To this end, this is probably at least a few years away and not going to be released until the end of the console generation, again, assuming all of this is accurate to begin with.

At the moment of publishing, neither Bethesda nor its parent company, Xbox, has commented on this new speculation. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt, particularly because it is not entirely clear how much of this is report vs speculation.

