Family Guy 2026 Halloween Special Drops First Look Trailer Ahead of Hulu Debut – Watch

Family Guy is coming back this October with a new Halloween special on Hulu, and the animated series has dropped the first trailer showing off what to expect from its return. Family Guy wrapped up Season 24 of the animated series earlier this year, and with it already revealed its plans to return with two more holiday specials later in the year. Much like how fans have seen in the last couple of years, Family Guy has two holiday specials slated with Hulu and the first is hitting the platform this Fall.

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Family Guy is going to be hitting Hulu later this October with the first of its new holiday specials. Serving as the Halloween special for the year, this new episode sees Brian and Stewie dying and going to Hell. Naturally there are all sorts of shenanigans to keep an eye out for, and with Kieran Culkin as the voice of Satan, Family Guy has some big plans for the Halloween holiday. You can check out the trailer for Family Guy‘s Hulu return below.

Family Guy Shares First Look at 2026 Halloween Hulu Special

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Family Guy‘s new 2026 Halloween special is titled “Happy Hell-o-ween,” and will be officially streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on October 5th. With special guest star Kieren Culkin (Succession, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) as Satan, the special will see Brian and Stewie going to Hell in order to deal with 24 seasons of bad behavior up to this point. But as the trailer reveals, it’s not long before the two of them end up taking over Hell themselves. So it remains to be seen what other kind of fun could be coming our way in the special.

This is the first of two new specials now in the works for a release with Hulu later this year. The second is a new special releasing around the Christmas holiday season. Titled “The Peter Clause,” it’s teased to feature Peter and the guys fighting over being Quahog’s official Santa, and naturally Peter takes it too far. A release date has yet to be announced for this new special yet, but hopefully it continues the trend of going all out like the Halloween specials have over the last couple of years with Hulu.

When Does Family Guy Season 25 Come Out?

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Family Guy Season 25 is now in the works, and will be making its debut with Fox next year as part of their midseason broadcast schedule. A release window or date has yet to be confirmed for the new season of episodes as of this time, but it’s part of Fox’s four season renewal that saw it picked up alongside new seasons of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and American Dad. But there’s even more of Family Guy also coming to screens next year too with a new spinoff on the way.

Family Guy has also announced Stewie, a brand new spinoff series focusing on Stewie. It will see Stewie heading to a new preschool and introducing more characters to the show’s wider universe, but won’t see him exiting the main franchise. Hitting sometime in the 2027-2028 window, we’re bound to see much more of Stewie in the coming months.