Family Guy Confirms Stewie Won’t Exit Series For New Spinoff With First Look & Details

Family Guy is launching a whole new spinoff series all about Stewie Griffin, but thankfully the first details for the new series have revealed that Stewie won’t be leaving the main series. Family Guy franchise creator Seth MacFarlane is no stranger to spinoffs and other animated projects as he was recently recognized by Nielsen for the hundreds of thousands of hours fans have streamed his works across multiple platforms. It’s the same for Family Guy itself, which has already had experience with giving one of its major characters a spinoff of their own.

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But when Cleveland branched out in The Cleveland Show spinoff, he ended up leaving Family Guy for a few seasons to head to a whole new location with its own characters. But in the first story details revealed (as reported by Deadline) for the new Family Guy spinoff all about Stewie, titled Stewie, it’s been revealed that while he might be changing schools, he won’t be leaving the main Family Guy series in turn. Which is actually a big concern with a spinoff like this in the works.

Stewie Won’t Leave Family Guy for New Spinoff

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Stewie’s new spinoff series will see him moving to a new preschool after being kicked out of the current one seen in Family Guy, and using his various devices to make school life better. But the report from Deadline also states that Stewie likely won’t be leaving the main Family Guy series as a part of this change, and that’s great news. Because while Cleveland wasn’t the most necessary character as seen in the many seasons of his absence, it’s not the same for Stewie. He’s a main member of the Griffin family and key to many of Family Guy‘s episodes.

The full synopsis for the Stewie spinoff teases the new setting and characters, “After getting the boot from his old preschool, Stewie is forced to enroll in a new one that’s not exactly top-of-the-line. It’s attended by a handful of kids he doesn’t know, and a 75 year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory on just about every subject,” the synopsis begins. “Stewie’s miserable, the other kids are miserable, and even the turtle is miserable…until Stewie begins rolling out his trusty array of devices to take them anywhere in space and time, turning every boring day at school into an insane and surreal adventure.”

When Does Family Guy’s Stewie Spinoff Come Out?

20th Television Animation

Stewie has yet to confirm a release date as of this time, but it’s a new production for 20th Television and Hulu. Seth MacFarlane co-creates the series alongside longtime Family Guy writer and producer, Kirker Butler. The new spinoff is aiming for a release sometime in the 2027-2028 TV broadcast year with Fox, and will then be streaming its episodes with Hulu the next day. But as it’s now in the works, there are likely a lot of questions as to how it’s even going to work.

Family Guy already dominates a large chunk of the Animation Domination block, and American Dad’s recent return to Fox takes MacFarlane’s offerings on the network to the next level. With a third season also now in the play, it does run the same risk that The Cleveland Show did, being simply too much of what the general audience might see as the same kind of project.

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HT – Deadline