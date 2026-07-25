Family Guy Drops First Look & Details for 2026 Hulu Halloween Special

Family Guy is coming back to Hulu later this year with a brand new holiday special, and Hulu has revealed the first look and details for the Halloween special hitting this Fall. Ever since Family Guy shifted over to its current midseason slot with Fox a few years ago, we’ve seen a shift in how the episodes have been produced. There have been fewer episodes each season overall, and this has resulted in a few exclusive specials making their debut with Hulu instead. And that’s naturally continuing this year.

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Family Guy will be making its return to Hulu later this year with two new exclusive holiday specials much like fans have seen with the past couple of years. Revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel for the series, Family Guy has confirmed that the first of their two new specials coming this year is a new Halloween episode hitting this Fall. And it’s going to send Brian and Stewie to Hell. Check it out below.

Family Guy Reveals 2026 Halloween Special Coming to Hulu

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

The first of the new 2026 Family Guy specials coming to Hulu is titled “Happy Hell-o-ween,” and will be making its debut sometime later this Fall. While a concrete release date has yet to be confirmed as of this time, it has been revealed that it will feature guest star Kieren Culkin (Succession, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) as Satan. Brian and Stewie will be taken to Hell and forced to go through 24 seasons of bad behavior, and that’s a fantastic premise for the duo that’s bound to lead to all sorts of fun jokes.

Family Guy‘s Brian and Stewie episodes are some of the best in the series’ history, so it’s great to already see this new Halloween special starting off on that foot. As for the second special, it’s going to be hitting even later in the year and focusing on the Christmas holiday. Titled “The Peter Clause,” Peter and the guys fight over being Quahog’s official Santa, and Peter likely takes it way too far to make for a fun episode of the series. No release date has been announced for the second special either.

What’s Next for Family Guy?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Family Guy Season 25 will be making its debut sometime early next year as part of Fox’s midseason Animation Domination schedule alongside new seasons of American Dad! and Bob’s Burgers. But that’s far from all that we’re going to get from the franchise in the near future as Family Guy is branching out with another major spinoff series. But this time it’s going to be all about Stewie as he enters a new preschool with a new cast of characters at the center of it all.

Currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, Stewie will feature Seth MacFarlane reprising his role as Stewie and new character named Bean. The series will also star Kenan Thompson as Royal, Vanessa Bayer as Morgan, Mike Henry as BJ, Melissa O’Neil as Wanda, Jessica Lowe as Caroline, and Aaron Lee as Skunk. Each offer a new dynamic for Stewie to bounce off of, and we’ll have to see how this works out when it hits.

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