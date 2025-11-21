Family Guy Showrunners Explain Why Major Characters Are Missing From The Holiday Special

While series like Family Guy and The Simpsons remain a part of Fox’s Animation Domination, the animated shows are releasing a steady string of specials on streaming services these days. While Springfield’s finest routinely bring their specials to Disney+, Quahog’s favorite family releases their chapters on Hulu. Releasing a Halloween special earlier this year, Family Guy is planning to bring a new Holiday Special to the platform. Airing on November 28th later this month, the “Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Familiar Holiday Movie” will hilariously focus on Peter and Lois, but will be missing some major components of the anime franchise.

While the mother and father of the Griffin family will appear, with Stewie appearing as a hilarious side character, the showrunners and executive producers have confirmed that Meg and Chris won’t be making an appearance in the special. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin discussed the special, while also revealing why some of the Griffins are missing. Sulkin noted that while past special included all the family members, there’s a method to the madness of dropping Chris and Meg from this holiday affair.

“I think, honestly, like oftentimes when we do these kinds of bigger idea episodes, it becomes a challenge to service all of our characters, and over the years, we have often made a joke of the fact that we kind of use Meg not as much. Like in our Star Wars episodes. For instance, we had her play like a creature that had no lines, like in each one. So I think with this holiday episode, it just made more sense for Stewie to be the kid. We had that funny little bit with Chris, but yeah, sometimes, there’s not enough real estate, and we’ve got a lot of jokes.”

Family Guy is Celebrating The Season

Basing this new special on the many holiday movies that have been released by Hallmark and Lifetime, the showrunners were sure to play on the tropes of said offerings. Appel noted that they put these similarities to good use in creating this new Family Guy special, “Well, as is so often the case when it comes to research in the Family Guy writers’ room, it’s a lazy half-reading of Wikipedia entries. We’re not lazy. It’s just that we know the template, where our comedic imagination will take us, and what the story will be. We didn’t want to be tied down to anything specifically, but we knew that once you start with the big pieces of widowed or lonely guy, big town career woman, et cetera, et cetera, then you could just have free rein with the story we wanted to tell.” With Family Guy already renewed up to season twenty-seven, we fully expect more holiday specials to arrive in the future.

