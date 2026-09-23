19 Years Ago Today, Lucasfilm Allowed An Adult Cartoon to Parody Star Wars, On One Condition

As one of the most iconic franchises in history, Star Wars is something that has been ripe for parody after parody over the years. The most notable take on this concept came out after the original trilogy concluded, with 1987’s Spaceballs, which is getting a sequel in 2027, showing that the series is still ripe for comedic interpretation. On the television side of things, shows like Community, Robot Chicken, The Simpsons, and Phineas and Ferb have all parodied Star Wars in some shape or form, to varying degrees of success. Still, it was kind of surprising when one adult cartoon got the chance to parody the franchise.

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Not only did a cartoon TV series aimed at adults get to release a Star Wars parody, but it was only able to do so thanks to a specific condition laid out by the folks at Lucasfilm. It wasn’t the kind of condition that was too difficult to follow through on, yet it helped solidify that the parody was going to be great. The show was Family Guy, and the end result was well-received, worked as a love letter to Star Wars, and led to several sequels that continued to look at the many entries across the franchise.

The Family Guy Parody Of Star Wars Was Unexpected But Great

Family Guy Season 6 premiered on September 23, 2007, and the show was as hot as ever. It had returned several years earlier from cancellation and the latest seasons were rolling along. The Season 6 premiere was the Star Wars parody, dubbed “Blue Harvest”, which is a reference to the working title for Return of the Jedi. Family Guy is the kind of show that made sense to reference Star Wars, but a full-on parody wasn’t expected. “Blue Harvest” covered the entire plot of A New Hope and felt like the movie, only with a comedic twist.

The episode was a huge hit, with more than 10 million watching it live. “Blue Harvest” also received strong reviews. People seemed to agree with Seth MacFarlane’s choices for which Family Guy characters stepped into which Star Wars roles. Peter and Lois as Han and Leia made total sense, as did Brian as Chewbacca and Stewie as Darth Vader. Not everyone loved the creepy old man Herbert as Obi-Wan, though pretty much every other aspect worked. The jokes referencing the music at the cantina and the nod to the Robot Chicken parody were standout bits.

Lucasfilm’s Sole Condition For The Parody Made The Project Better

Seth MacFarlane said that Raiders of the Lost Ark and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan were discussed for parodies, but they figured they couldn’t get permission from Paramount. They opted for Star Wars since most of the staff were big fans and when Lucasfilm was approached about it, they only had one condition. The characters had to look exactly as they did in the films. Obviously, it would be Family Guy characters stepping into the roles, but everything else was accurate.

For example, Stewie’s Darth Vader helmet looked like it did in the movies except for the size difference to fit Stewie’s oddly shaped head. The accuracy in depicting these characters worked to the show’s advantage. Many scenes felt like they were pulled from the movies, and that helped “Blue Harvest” stand above most other parodies as one of the best. That accuracy could be a major reason why George Lucas liked the episode, as he and his son watched it at his ranch with the Family Guy team.

Family Guy Has Made Several Parody Sequels

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The success of “Blue Harvest” meant that Family Guy could produce more parodies. Star Wars is a franchise with so many films and shows, so there’s a ton of content ripe for parody. Around the holiday seasons of 2009 and 2010, “Something, Something, Something, Dark Side” and “It’s a Trap!” were released direct-to-video, and they parodied The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, respectively. They later aired on TV and were again mostly well-received, along with being hits in sales and viewership numbers. They were eventually released as Laugh It Up, Fuzzball: The Family Guy Trilogy.

Although it has now been over a decade since these parodies were released, 2026 has seen Family Guy jump back into the world of Star Wars. In May, the franchise returned to the big screen, and Family Guy had a crossover short with The Mandalorian and Grogu to promote it. It’s a simple setup where Stewie interacts with Grogu and attempts to learn how to use the Force. It’s a fun little short that can be seen on Hulu, and it was all born from Lucasfilm allowing “Blue Harvest” to be made in the first place.