Fan-Favorite CBS Comedy Renewed for Season 2

It looks like Ghosts is going to continue haunting our television screens for the foreseeable future. On Monday, CBS announced that its version of the live-action supernatural comedy has been renewed for a second season. Additionally, the network has renewed fellow comedies Bob Hearts Abishola for a fourth season and The Neighborhood for a fifth season. Ghosts, which is a remake of the British series of the same name, has been successful for the network, reportedly averaging 8.1 million viewers per episode, as well as positive reviews from critics. The series was previously given a full season order late last fall.

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting ‘Ghosts’ for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week. And on Mondays, the perfect pairing of ‘The Neighborhood’ and ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, thanks to these exceptionally talented actors and outstanding creative teams.”

In Ghosts, married New Yorkers Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) believe that their dreams have come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find that it is falling apart and inhabited by ghosts who died on the mansion’s grounds and are now bound to the area until they can reach the afterlife. Jay cannot see or hear the ghosts, but Samantha, after having a near-death experience, can.

“I think [adapting a show] sometimes can be seen as sanding off the rough edges, but sometimes it’s also just contextualizing it differently,” McIver told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “And yes, we’ve definitely seen instances where it doesn’t work, but we’ve also seen now many instances where it really does, and where an idea is so strong that when it’s made can be recontextualized for an audience, and they keep the heart of it, and do really lean into making sure they still find the grounded, funny moments.”

