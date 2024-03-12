Fan-Favorite CBS Drama Gets Early Season 3 Order

Fire Country is getting a third season. The hit CBS drama, which is reportedly a big enough hit that they have a number of potential spinoffs in development, is coming back for more episodes next fall, the network announced today. The announcement came paired with the renewal of Ghosts, CBS's biggest comedy in years, so while it's good news for fans of the shows...neither fan base was really all that worried about the series' renewal prospects. Per ratings estimates, Ghosts is averaging over 10 million viewers an episode, while Fire Country is averaging 9.2 million.

Variety broke the news. Both series have been running their current seasons since mid-February, launching in the spring after delays related to 2023's Hollywood labor disputes.

"Ghosts and Fire Country are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season."

Here's the series' official synopsis:

Bad choices don't make a bad man. At least that's what Bode Donavan's been told. Midway through a five-year prison stretch, he's been trying to convince himself of it, too. He gets the chance to prove it, signing on to an unconventional prison-release program: in exchange for reduced sentences, convicts are paired with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires. The heat is turned up when Bode's assigned to the program in his rural hometown, the place where all his troubles began.

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot in the lead role, and also features Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer. Thieriot co-created the series along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. All three serve as executive producers along with showrunner Tia Napolitano as well as Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

New episodes of Fire Country air Friday nights on CBS and Paramount+.