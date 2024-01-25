Fire Country: CBS Planning Spinoff Series Starring Deadpool's Morena Baccarin

It looks like the Fire Country universe could be growing in the near future. The drama series starring Max Thieriot quickly became one of CBS' biggest hits after debuting in 2022, and the network is looking for it to become its next major franchise. The first steps toward that franchise will arrive in the upcoming second season of Fire Country, as the show looks to set up a spinoff series with Deadpool and Gotham star Morena Baccarin in the lead role.

According to a new report from Deadline, CBS is working on the first Fire Country spinoff, and will establish its story in an episode of Fire Country Season 2. Baccarin is set to play Mickey, a Sheriff's Deputy in Edgewater. While it's not technically a backdoor pilot for the spinoff, it is actively in development and a lot could hinge on how well-received the episode is.

After starring in 82 episodes of Gotham, Baccarin recently starred in NBC series The Endgame, which ran for just 10 episodes. She's set to reprise her role as Vanessa in Deadpool 3.

Fire Country Spinoff Potential

CBS has been keen on expanding the Fire Country franchise for quite a while. Last summer, CBS chief George Cheeks compared Fire Country to something like NCIS, with the potential for several different shows airing at the same time.

"We are focused on mass-appeal franchises," Cheeks said. "We started with expanding universes, reimagining, but also creating new franchises. And again, this season's number one show was Fire Country, which completely lends itself to building out a whole new universe. So it is really important for us to double down on a franchise focus."

"It became very clear that not only was the show special, it really felt like this could be a great example of us building together a franchise from scratch," he continued. "And so I'm like, 'You guys, congratulations, you got your back nine. Now let's start talking about ideas for new extensions.' They've already come up with some great ones ... We're not necessarily looking at next year. We're looking when they're ready. That's the beauty of the gestation process. We know that we're doubling down on this one, so let's get it right. And whether that means three years down the road or whether that means a Paramount+ original or a CBS original, we'll see where it lands."