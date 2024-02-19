Fire Country Star Max Thieriot Reacts to Shocking Season 2 Premiere Twist

This past Friday night saw the long-awaited return of last year's most popular new TV series, Fire Country. The firefighter drama made its way back to TV with an episode that not only resolved a couple of plot threads from the end of Season 1, but also revealed some major new developments with several characters. The biggest of which was a twist involving Bode and Gabriela, who were the romantic focus of Season 1. WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Fire Country Season 2! Continue reading at your own risk...

When Bode went to prison to take the fall for the drug ring at Three Rock that he had nothing to do with, he pushed away everyone close to him. That included Gabriela, who tried to visit him and write to him when he was in prison, but he tried to get her to move on by refusing to see her. So, that's exactly what she did. In the Season 2 premiere, we learn that Gabriela has been seeing a paramedic named Diego, and the duo end up getting engaged by the end of the episode.

With Bode in prison wanting nothing to do with her, Gabriela moves on to somebody new. In the final scene of the premiere, Bode returns to Three Rock and is sitting in Eve's office when Gabriela comes in to tell Eve about her engagement. She sees Bode and stops in her tracks, and the episode ends with him telling her he's happy for her.

That moment is huge for both characters and will likely influence a lot of their story throughout the season. Max Thieriot, who co-created Fire Country and stars ad Bode, spoke to EW about the big twist.

"Honestly, I was probably as blown away as fans are gonna be when they see it," Thieriot said. "It's such a good moment to end the episode on. Now we wanna know what the five minutes after that look like."

Thieriot went on to talk about how the engagement and Bode's return will influence the relationship between the two characters as the season goes on.

"In the beginning, they were conflicted as far as what their feelings were towards each other, and now we're getting to see a different version of that," he explained. "She was dating Jake when she started having feelings for Bode, but now she's engaged and the stakes are so much higher. It would be a little too easy if all of the sudden she sees Bode and she's over Diego, so we will really play around with how complicated that all is. Ultimately, what is Bode willing to do? Given his history and nature, he's a people pleaser and he'll put everybody's well-being before his own, so getting to see him fight for the first time is going to be really fun."

New episodes of Fire Country air Friday nights on CBS and Paramount+.