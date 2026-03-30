Fan Favorite Original X-Files Star Addresses Possible Return in Ryan Coogler’s Reboot [Exclusive]

Ryan Coogler’s The X-Files appears to finally be reaching a point where it’s getting ready to actually happen, with the series confirming that Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel will star as the new FBI agents at the center of the show. One major thing that remains unclear about the new series is how it will bring in the familiar faces from the original series. Though Gillian Anderson has been a vocal supporter of Coogler’s vision, she hasn’t confirmed if that means she’ll be involved in any capacity. Beyond her potential return as Scully as well, there’s been no mention of other stars from the show’s history, perhaps reprising their parts.

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Speaking with ComicBook about his upcoming horror movie Mermaid (set to arrive in theaters on April 8), we asked Robert Patrick about the potential for him returning to the role of John Doggett, and though he confirms he’s very eager to return to the world and play that character again, he finds it hard to imagine that Doggett has a place in the new series. “John Doggett is my favorite character I have ever played. I loved being a leading man. I loved that experience,” Patrick said. “Ryan Coogler… I am a big fan of. I’ve seen Sinners. I loved it. It was fantastic. I am sure he is going to do a masterful job. I don’t really think John Doggett fits in this reboot.”

Robert Patrick Eager to Return to The X-Files Franchise, But Doesn’t See It

Making his debut in Season 8 of the series, Patrick arrived on the set of The X-Files after former star David Duchovny had departed the series. Though initially criticized by fans for being a “replacement” Mulder, Doggett was revealed to be even more of a skeptic than Scully and eventually went on to win the fanbase over across his two seasons in the show. The X-Files fans disappointed that Patrick is convinced that his character has no place in the series may be even sadder to learn that the actor revealed other attempts at bringing back the series have tried to work him in, though it didn’t pan out.

“I have never been able to go back to X-Files since I shot the final episode,” Patrick revealed. “I have always been busy whenever they have done a reboot or done a season 10. I wasn’t available. I was doing another show. They have checked my schedule, but not for this production, not the Ryan Coogler one, but in the past they have and it never worked out….I can’t imagine them wanting John Doggett in this reboot. I am excited to see what he does with it and sees where he takes it.”

As noted Doggett isn’t seen or even mentionted in 2008’s The X-Files: Fight the Future spinoff movie or in the two-seasons of the show that aired in the 2010s. As a result of that, it’s easy to see why Patrick would assume there’s no place for his character in the new version of The X-Files, especially since it seems to be focused on new characters in the world. That said, Ryan Coogler has proven over the years that his fandom for The X-Files runs deep, and though it may not seem like there’s a place for Doggett in the show, it wouldn’t be surprising in the slightest to learn that Coogler has at least considered it, even if it meant just a passing reference.

It’s also worth noting that The X-Files revival from Coogler appears to be following a pretty traditional television structure. So far, only a pilot episode for the series has been ordered by Hulu, and one assumes (like the Buffy revival just recently) they’ll decide after seeing that episode if they want to continue down that road. Perhaps when that decision is made, there might be a glimmer of hope for seeing Patrick back in the role after twenty-four years.