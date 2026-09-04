Fans Celebrate Beloved Scooby Doo & Dragon Tales Voice Actor, Dead At 85: “His Voice Will Live On Forever”

Voice actor Francisco Resendez, best known his work as the Latin American Spanish voice of Scooby-Doo has died. He was 85. The actor passed away on September 2nd. Details about his death have not yet been shared. The actor, also widely known as Don Paco, was an icon for Spanish-speaking fans across Latin America, bringing to life the beloved Scooby Doo character in a number of works, including The Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo Show and films including Scooby-Doo and the Boo Brothers, Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School, and Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf.

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While Resendez was well known for his work with Scooby-Doo, the Mexican actor and directory had a more than six-decade long career. He offered his voice to numerous animation, television shows, movies and anime, bringing a number of characters to life making him a fixture for many childhoods. He is also remembered as the voice of Dot Pixis in Attack on Titan, Ord in Dragon Tales, and many, many more.

Fans Pay Tribute to Francisco Resendez

For fans, Resendez’s passing is a true loss given that he was much more than just the voice behind beloved characters. His work allowed Spanish-speaking audiences to have their own unique experiences with beloved characters that were, in most cases, created and presented in languages other than Spanish. His work gave the characters their chance to win over Spanish-language audiences and Resendez was involved in some of the biggest Spanish-language dubs, not only as a voice but also directing those dubs as well. His work resonated with audiences, leading many to honor him as a legend of Latin American dubbing.

“His voice will live on forever through the characters he gave life to,” one fan shared on social media.

Another fan posted about the full legacy the actor is leaving behind, noting his role beyond Scooby-Doo, specifically his significance to The Simpsons in Latin America.

People reading this headline don't realize the full legacy "Don Paco" left behind



He wasn't just a voice actor; Francisco Reséndez was the legendary dubbing director behind the golden era of The Simpsons in Latin America. He gave millions their childhood Scooby-Doo voice in the… https://t.co/QFLOw8FIgN — Obaino (@iamdpassword) September 4, 2026



“People reading this headline don’t realize the full legacy ‘Don Paco’ left behind,” they wrote. “He wasn’t just a voice actor; Francisco Resendez was the legendary dubbing director behind the golden era of The Simpsons in Latin America. He gave millions their childhood Scooby-Doo voice in the 80s and commanded scenes decades later as Dot Pixis in Attack on Titan.”



However, one fan may have summed it up most simply and most poignantly, remembering the actor as the “childhood of many generations.”



“Goodbye Scooby, you were the childhood of many generations, rest in peace Francisco Resendez.”