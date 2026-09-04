10 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Biggest Fantasy Creator Finally Confirms a Major Turning Point

It’s been a few months since Witch Hat Atelier concluded its first season, but the manga is still ongoing. Written and illustrated by Kamome Shirahima, the critically acclaimed manga began serialization in 2016. Since the manga is released on a monthly schedule, it has quite a few chapters, as one would expect from a series that has been ongoing for a decade. The anime adaptation also debuted in April this year as part of the Spring 2026 anime season, and it became the biggest new fantasy series on Crunchyroll. Thanks to the striking visuals, exceptional storytelling, lovable characters, and the unique premise, fans just can’t get enough of the gorgeous world of Witch Hat Atelier.

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Following the anime’s groundbreaking debut, fans are awaiting more updates on the upcoming season. However, apart from a teaser, the second season hasn’t shared any important information, including a release window. In the meantime, the manga is currently at a crucial phase with the Silverwood Arc. The creator also shared a major update regarding the manga’s serialization and how far along the story has come in a decade.

Witch Hat Atelier Creator Opens Up About the Manga

Image courtesy of Bug Films

In an interview with Anime Corner, Shirahama shared, “So, we finished introducing the world and building up the world. And I would say maybe we are about a third of the way into the story. It’s really difficult to say.”

The creator continues, “I will say that we have definitely hit a major turning point with the Silver Eve Arc. As for what’s going to happen in the future, I do have the broad strokes of the story planned out, and that’s been decided, but I don’t really know the small details of how the story is going to progress.”

While the story isn’t actually slow-paced, it did take Shirama a few years to introduce the premise and build up the gorgeous yet tragic world it’s set in. However, even after a decade, the story is still only one-third over, which means it wouldn’t be surprising if the manga continues for at least two more decades. Regardless, while the update is crucial, it doesn’t mean that the creator has a concrete idea of when exactly the manga is supposed to conclude.

Shirahama is an exceptionally talented creator, and she goes with the flow of the story, adding elements and plot points as the series continues. She also confirms that even though the story will take a major turning point in the Silver Eve Arc, nothing has been fixed in stone yet. The Silver Eve Arc is the 11th story arc of the manga, and it already concluded a few years ago. However, we can expect the second season to adapt this exciting arc, which features the grand annual festival in Ezrest.

Witch Hat Atelier Season 2 Will Be More Intense Than Ever

Image Courtesy of Bug Films

The first season of the anime ended on a massive cliffhanger in the middle of the Second Pentagram Test Arc. The anime is nowhere near done exploring the world-building, which means that the upcoming season will be more crucial than ever. As teased by the first look at the second season, the anime will pick up immediately after the intense cliffhanger. The anime wrapped up its first season in the middle of an attack in the Serpentback Cave.

The story took a turn for the worse as it confirmed Qifrey will fight his hardest to keep his apprentices safe. The anime will also shed some light on the dangers lurking in the shadows of the magical world. However, the most shocking update from the teaser was the dark, new look of Coco, implying that she will be tapping into a new well of power that she might not have enough control over.