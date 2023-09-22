New Fargo Season 5 Teaser Gives Ted Lasso Star a Minnesota Accent

FX's Fargo is coming back for Season 5, and a new teaser for the series reminds us of its offbeat and often violent nature – using Ted Lasso star Juno Temple to drive the point home.

This Fargo "Installment 5" promo is called "Dot Lyon (Juno Temple) is a Homemaker", and it opens with the seemingly mundane domestic scene of a woman named Dot Lyon in her kitchen on her iPhone talking with her lover and/or spouse while making dinner. When the doorbell rings, Dot tells her "hon" she's got to go before grabbing multiple weapons that are stashed around the kitchen – a pistol, a stun gun, a spiked bat – and heads off to greet her visitor.

Of course, FX's Fargo is based on the 1996 black comedy crime film by Joel and Ethan Coen. The Coens used the Midwestern setting and characters to create a uniquely offbeat and blue-collar version of a Noir-tinged crime story. With the Fargo TV adaptation, showrunner Noah Hawley (Legion) took the essential elements of the Coen Brothers movie and expanded it into an entire universe of crime stories that extend across decades (from the 1950s through the modern day) and are loosely interlinked by family bloodlines, crime family legacy, and the like. Hawley is also not afraid to break out from the grounded world of the Coens, with FX's Fargo featuring moments of alien UFO intervention, divine intervention in the form of Tornadoes, etc.

The Fargo TV series has also established its own line of memorable ne'er-do-wells, including hitmen/enforcers like Lorne Malvo (Billy Bob Thorton) or Grady Numbers and Wes Wrench (Adam Goldberg and Russell Harvard); crime bosses like Floyd Gerhardt (Jean Smart) and Loy Cannon (Chris Rock); bumbling schemers like Lester Nygaard (Martin Freeman) and Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor) or Femme Fatales like Peggy Blumquist (Kirsten Dunst) and Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). It's hard to pinpoint from this promo how Juno Temple's Dot Lyon fits into which character slot of the Fargo Universe: she could be a schemer hiding from criminals, or a hitwoman who settled down for a nice domestic life, or anything in between.

What we can be sure of from this promo is that Temple's sweet Keeley Jones from Ted Lasso is getting a twisted send-up in this new role. Fargo Season 5 has another big ensemble cast that includes Temple, Lukas Cage, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez.

Fargo Season 5 will premiere on FX on November 21st.