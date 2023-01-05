Lukas Gage Cast in Fargo Season 5

The upcoming fifth season of Fargo has found its newest cast member. On Thursday, a report from Variety revealed that Lukas Gage has joined the cast of Fargo Season 5 in a recurring role. Gage will be portraying Lars Olmstead, although details surrounding the character are unclear at this time. Gage is known for previous appearances in The White Lotus and Euphoria, and is set to appear in HBO Max's Dead Boy Detectives and the next season of Netflix's You.

Gage will join an ensemble cast for the new season that includes Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez.

What is Fargo Season 5 about?

Fargo Season 5 was previously announced back in February of 2021, and will be set in the year 2019, asking the questions "when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping", and "what if your wife isn't yours?" Series creator Noah Hawley is expected to continue to serve as the series' director and executive producer.

"Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television," Michael Wright, president of scripted television at MGM, shared in a statement when the new season was first announced. "We cannot wait to see his vision for Season 5 come to life with our partners at FX."

"Noah and [producer] Warren [Littlefield] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, added.

Originally inspired by the 1996 Coen Brothers film of the same, Fargo features various chronicles of deception, intrigue and murder in and around frozen Minnesota. Yet all of these tales mysteriously lead back one way or another to Fargo, North Dakota. Previous stars of the series have included Billy Bob Thorton, Martin Freeman, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Patrick Wilson, Carrie Coon, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Chris Rock, and Jessie Buckley.

Season 5 of Fargo will arrive on FX at a later date.