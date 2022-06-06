Fargo Season 5 Casts Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh

✖

The next season of the hit FX anthology series Fargo has officially landed three major stars. On Monday, it was announced (via Variety) that Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh have been cast in the three lead roles of Fargo's upcoming fifth season. While exact character details are under wraps, Hamm is set to play a character named Roy, Temple is set to play a character named Dot, and Leigh is set to play a character named Lorraine. A release date for the new season has not been announced.

Hamm is best known for his starring role in Mad Men, as well as recently appearing in Top Gun: Maverick. Temple currently stars in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, and recently appeared in The Offer. Leigh is best known for her Oscar-nominated role in The Hateful Eight, as well as appearances in Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Atypical.

Fargo Season 5 was previously announced back in February of this year, and will be set in the year 2019, asking the questions "when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping", and "what if your wife isn't yours?" Series creator Noah Hawley is expected to continue to serve as the series' director and executive producer.

"Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television," Michael Wright, president of scripted television at MGM, shared in a statement when the new season was first announced. "We cannot wait to see his vision for Season 5 come to life with our partners at FX."

"Noah and [producer] Warren [Littlefield] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, added.

Originally inspired by the 1996 Coen Brothers film of the same, Fargo features various chronicles of deception, intrigue and murder in and around frozen Minnesota. Yet all of these tales mysteriously lead back one way or another to Fargo, North Dakota. Previous stars of the series have included Billy Bob Thorton, Martin Freeman, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Patrick Wilson, Carrie Coon, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Chris Rock, and Jessie Buckley.

