Fargo Season 5 Premiere Date Confirmed

Fargo's latest mystery is almost here. On Thursday, FX confirmed that the upcoming fifth season of the series will be premiering on Tuesday, November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day. This long-awaited new installment will star Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Joe Keery, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Previous seasons of Fargo have followed an anthology format and been set in different locales and time periods, and Season 5 continues the trend by being set in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019.

In Season 5 of Fargo, after an unexpected series of events lands "Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon" (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind. North Dakota Sheriff "Roy Tillman" (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law. At his side is his loyal but feckless son, "Gator" (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he's hopeless. So, when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists "Ole Munch" (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband "Wayne" (David Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, "Lorraine Lyon" (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the "Queen of Debt" is unimpressed with her son's choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot's unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy "Indira Olmstead" (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy "Witt Farr" (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, "Danish Graves" (Dave Foley) to aid her daughter-in-law. Afterall, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she's about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.

What Is Fargo About?

Originally inspired by the 1996 Coen Brothers film of the same, Fargo features various chronicles of deception, intrigue and murder in and around frozen Minnesota. Yet all of these tales mysteriously lead back one way or another to Fargo, North Dakota. Previous stars of the series have included Billy Bob Thorton, Martin Freeman, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Patrick Wilson, Carrie Coon, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Chris Rock, and Jessie Buckley.

"Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television," Michael Wright, president of scripted television at MGM, shared in a statement when the new season was first announced. "We cannot wait to see his vision for Season 5 come to life with our partners at FX."

"Noah and [producer] Warren [Littlefield] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, added.

