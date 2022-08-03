FX's Fargo Season 5 Begins Filming Soon

FX's Fargo will begin filming Season 5 soon, according to inside reports from the Television Critics Association presentation this week. Fargo Season 5 has been something of a curiosity for fans of Noah Hawley's TV adaptation of the Coen Brothers cult-classic film, in that the fifth season will be the most contemporary time period that Fargo has ever visited: the year 2019. Plot details we know so far involve a spousal kidnapping, which was the premise of The Coen's original Fargo movie.

The teaser tagline for Fargo Season 5 reads like this: "when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping", with the added head-scratcher "what if your wife isn't yours?"

Clearly, Hawley is interested in playing with the entire association that fans have with the original Fargo movie, and it already sounds like Season 5 will be peeling back layers of deceit to reveal something deeper than the initial caper we are thrown into. Of course, Hawley's Fargo series has always managed to sneak in an element of the fantastical in its violent stories of crime and drama, set against the backdrop of the American midwest. Fans remember all too well how Season 2 through UFOs into the mix during an action-packed shootout sequence; Season 4 just went full Wizard of Oz with a massive tornado that came in during a pivotal shootout.

That's all to say: who knows how Noah Hawley and Co. will play with the idea of reality or POV in the era of 2019 – which seems like a very purposeful time to pick as a setting. One can only wonder if the show will use the very drastic turn of events to come in 2020 as a reference point for how Season 5 resolves its story.

(Photo: FX Networks)

Fargo Season 5's cast includes Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh; Hamm will play a character named Roy, Temple is a character named Dot, and Leigh is set to play a character named Lorraine. That's about all we know for now.

"Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television," Michael Wright, president of scripted television at MGM, stated when Fargo Season 5 was first announced. "We cannot wait to see his vision for Season 5 come to life with our partners at FX."

Fargo Season 5 is in production for FX and Hulu.