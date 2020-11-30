Fargo Showrunner Noah Hawley Addresses Alien TV Series Rumors

✖

As we know, Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley was previously attached to a TV series set in the world of the Alien film franchise. In the years since this was reported however, 20th Century Fox (and thus the rights to the Alien series) were absorbed by The Walt Disney Company and many of the projects previously put into development by the company were scrapped (not to mention the R-Rated nature of the franchise making it antithetical to Disney's nature). The Emmy award winner has addressed what his plans were for the series in interviews since and in a new talk addresses an alleged rumor that he will bring the show to life after all.

"I know that there’s an effort to reshuffle a lot of things post-Disney takeover and it was a conversation that I had a couple years back," Hawley told Deadline. "And I have not in the last few weeks been having those conversations about it. But I know that like any studio that there’s a great desire to make the most of one’s library so I wouldn’t be surprised to see something like that."

The Hollywood trade alleges that deals are being made for the series to become a reality, thus asking Hawley if he's involved, but he maintained that this was not on his schedule for the time being adding: "I have conversations from time to time but I’m not committed...No, I haven’t — nothing is at that stage."

In a previous interview with Observer, Hawley opened up about what his plans would have been for the series, teasing a version of the series that might not introduce the titular aliens until the later parts of its theoretical season.

“I thought it would be interesting if you could expand. If you’re going to make something for television, you’ve got 10 hours let’s say. Even if you have a lot of action, like two hours, then you’re still going to have eight hours left. So what is the show about? That’s what I tried to talk to them about. As I did with Legion, the exercise is: Let’s take the superhero stuff out of the show and see if it’s still a great show. What’s the show about? Let’s take the Alien out of the show. What’s the show about? What are the themes, who are the characters and what is the human drama? Then we drop the aliens back in and we go, ‘This is great. Not only is there great human drama, but there’s aliens!’”

Stay tuned for any details on the future of the Alien series as we learn them!