Fate: The Winx Saga Reveals First Look at Season 2 on Netflix

✖

It's time to head back to Alfea College, because the first look at Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga has officially arrived. Netflix debuted the first glimpse at the show's upcoming sophomore season during Geeked Week, their week-long block of programming celebrating their upcoming and current genre content. Fate: The Winx Saga serves as a live-action adaptation of the Winx Club animated series, and follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

The series, which debuted its first season in 2021, stars Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas and Rob James Collier as Silva. New cast members for Season 2 include Paulina Chavez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, Teenage Girl: Valerie's Holiday) as original Winx Club founding member Flora, Eanna Hardwicke (Normal People, Vivarium) as Sebastian, and newcomer Brandon Grace as Grey.

Flora has arrived 🌼



get your first look at Paulina Chávez in FATE: THE WINX SAGA Season 2 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/1HzV6260WP — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

"The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it," showrunner Brian Young said in a statement when Season 2 was greenlit. "As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…"

"Winx connects with audiences in the live action adaptation the same way it does in animation," added Iginio Straffi, creator of the Winx Club and Founder and CEO of Rainbow Group. "Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show. Thanks to this loyal support, Fate: The Winx Saga is a massive worldwide success, with a second season underway at Netflix that will continue the story to the delight of fans and viewers everywhere."

What do you think of the first look at Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 1 of Fate: The Winx Saga is currently available to stream on Netflix.