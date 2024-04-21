FBI Showrunner Steps Down Ahead of Season 7

CBS's FBI may have just been renewed for three more seasons, but when the flagship series of Dick Wolf's FBI franchise returns for Season 7, it will do so with a new showrunner. It was recently announced that Rick Eid is stepping down as showrunner on FBI, though he will stay on as an executive producer for the series. Eid will also continue working as showrunner for another Wolf production, NBC's Law & Order. That series has been renwed for Season 24.

"Rick has been a core member of the Wolf family for two decades," said Wolf in a statement (via Deadline). "We thank him for all the work he did on FBI to get the series launched and look forward to continuing our creative partnership on Law & Order and beyond."

"After six years of running two, or more, shows, and CBS now picking up FBI for three more years, this was the perfect time for me to step back and focus my efforts on running Law & Order and developing new projects," continued Eid in a statement. "I'm extremely proud of FBI, and couldn't be happier for the cast, crew and producers. While I will no longer be the day-to-day showrunner, I intend to remain involved with the show going forward."

FBI debuted in 2018 and Eid has been the series showrunner since that time. The series is currently in its sixth season. FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Kane. Wolf, Eid, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Joe Halpin, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers.

CBS Has Renewed its FBI Shows

Recently, CBS announced that they were renewing its FBI franchise of shows, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. FBI: Most Wanted was renewed for its sixth season, FBI: International was renewed for a fourth season, and FBI was giving a three season order giving it a seventh, eighth and ninth season.