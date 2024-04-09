CBS Renews FBI Shows Including Three-Season Order for Flagship Series

It's a good time to be a member of Dick Wolf's FBI Cinematic Universe. Tuesday, CBS renewed all three Wolf-created shows based on the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International each getting orders for additional episodes. FBI: Most Wanted has been renewed for its sixth season while FBI: International will be getting a fourth. The flagship FBI program, on the other hand, got a massive three-season order, ensuring it will have a seventh, eighth, and ninth season.

Wolf, the legendary procedural writer, also received renewals for his Chicago suite of shows earlier this month. At the time, NBC gave new episode orders to Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire. Although the FBI shows run on CBS, Wolf signed an overall deal with Universal earlier this month, given him some serious job security with his Law & Order and One Chicago franchises.

"Universal Television has been my home for almost 40 years. It has been, and continues to be, one of the most successful partnerships in television, and I am thrilled that we are keeping the trains running another four years," Wolf said at the time.

"Whether in the comfort of their home or on the treadmill at the gym, it's a safe bet that almost every adult in the United States has viewed at least one episode of a Dick Wolf show at some point in their life. Dick is a cultural institution who has produced over 2,000 hours of television, and we are elated that he will continue to make Universal Television his home," added Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group. "With ten scripted shows presenting across multiple platforms and a new pipeline of unscripted series, Dick's vision, creativity and love for television continue to be boundless, and we are proud to be his partners."

Wolf also oversees the Law & Order franchise for NBC and PEacock, helping turn the series into one of the longest-running shows on television. Law & Order: SVU is currently airing its 25th season, while the flagship Law & Order series returned in 2022 after a 12-year hiatus, and is currently in its 23rd season. Another spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime, stars Christopher Meloni and is in its fourth season.

