Dakota Meets Teddy in Fear the Walking Dead 614 Clip: "Mother"

Dakota (Zoe Colletti) meets the mother of all villains when she's introduced to Teddy (John Glover) in an exclusive clip from Fear the Walking Dead. In Season 6 Episode 14, "Mother," the wayward Dakota unexpectedly reunites with a captive Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), who tells Teddy the runaway teen succeeded in murdering John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) but failed to kill her mother. Widowed gunslinger June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) was faster on the draw, shooting and killing Ginny (Colby Minifie) just moments after she revealed the truth to Dakota: she's not the older sister she purported to be, but her mother.

"I think he sees something special in Alicia, something that he hasn't found in anyone else yet," Fear co-showrunner Ian Goldberg previously told EW about Teddy's prized prisoner. "And we learn at least part of that is what she talked about in her interviews early in ['The Holding'] with Riley and her relationship to her mother and her mother's sacrifice. And also seeing her do something similar by the end of ['The Holding'] that she put herself in harm's way so that the rest of her friends could escape."

Alicia and Teddy's first encounter in "The Holding" ended with the murderer mortician professing to be a "mama's boy," something that will be explained when Teddy takes Alicia and potential new protege Dakota on a get-to-know-you field trip that turns up a familiar face.

"And Teddy says, 'I'm a mama's boy myself.' And that is something we will explore later," Goldberg said. "There's definitely more to mine there, but I think there's a kinship that he feels with Alicia. Granted, they're very different types of characters with very different agendas, but he has a very specific role in mind for her in his twisted view of how he's going to bring about the end. And the question is, is Alicia going to go along with that?"

"Mother" premieres Sunday, May 23, at 9/8c on AMC.

