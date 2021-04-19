Fear the Walking Dead Reveals Virginia and Dakota’s Surprising Secret

✖

A shocking revelation comes to light when Virginia (Colby Minifie) is outmanned and outgunned on Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers for Sunday's Season 6 Episode 9, "Things Left to Do." When Ginny's long-awaited standoff with Morgan (Lennie James) escalates into a shootout inside the Lawton settlement where she covered up a murder committed by her rebellious younger sister Dakota (Zoe Colletti), Morgan escapes with a shot Ginny to save his hostage friends: Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) and Grace (Karen David). Pursued by the justice-seeking armies of a vindictive Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and a scorned Sherry (Christine Evangelista), Morgan and Ginny hideout in the felled water tower where Morgan recovered from his own bullet wound earlier in Season 6.

It's there that Morgan reveals it was her sister who saved him when Ginny shot Morgan and left him for dead at Humbug's Gulch, a bombshell Ginny calls "some bullsh*t." Dakota wants her sister dead and believes Morgan is the only person that can do it. "God," Morgan asks, "what did you do to that child?"

A panicked Ginny pleads for Morgan to take her to Dakota for a face-to-face before she succumbs to her bullet wound, but he demands to know the truth. Ginny gives it up: "She's not my sister. She's my daughter."

"I was young," Ginny explains, "my parents were ashamed." Before she can reveal more, Ginny and Morgan flee gunfire from the stolen MRAP van commandeered by Sherry and her band of masked Outcasts. Morgan presses Ginny about her revelation, suspicious that she's lying so Morgan will take her to Dakota. "I would not lie about something like that," she says. "I need to see her."

Morgan brings her to the hidden community he's building behind a dried-out dam, where Dakota is jailed inside a church for shooting and killing John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). When Strand and Sherry's armies arrive demanding justice, Ginny offers to hand herself over under one condition: "Dakota gets to live here. Now she gets a second chance. What she did to John, that was not her fault. It was mine. I thought she might have needed me, but... maybe this is what she needs."

Another caveat: Ginny orders Grace and Daniel's safe release if Morgan does the honors and kills her instead of the vigilante mob. Fearing an execution will risk the future he's trying to build, Morgan makes his own demand of Ginny: "You're gonna tell the truth."

Inside the church-turned-jail, a furious Dakota confronts Ginny for murdering their parents. Ginny confesses: "They weren't your parents, Dakota. And I'm not your sister. I'm your mother." Dakota's grandparents "did not protect you," her mother says, "they did not protect me. I had to get you out of there." Everything Ginny did was to protect her daughter, including keeping their true relation secret.

Ginny tells her she's giving her the second chance she deserves in the place she deserves, but Dakota reacts with fury: "Why did you even bring me into this world?! I should have never been alive! None of us should."

Morgan and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) agree to let Ginny and Dakota leave together under the condition they never come back. But the widowed June (Jenna Elfman) wants justice and avenges her husband when she shoots Ginny with John's pistol, walking away from Morgan's community and an orphaned Dakota.

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.