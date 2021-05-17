Alicia Clark Is Shocked to See a Familiar Face in Fear the Walking Dead 614 Trailer: "Mother"

"Is that you?" Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) reunites with old friends and must confront her past on the next new Fear the Walking Dead. In the first look at Season 6 Episode 14, "Mother," Alicia is the prisoner of Teddy (John Glover), the serial killer mortician hunted by John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) 40 years after detective Dorie put Theodore Maddox behind bars for the murders of 22 young women. Alicia first encountered the "King of the Crazies" in Season 6 Episode 11, "The Holding," where the underground cult leader told a cornered Alicia he's been looking for someone like her "for a long, long time."

"I think he sees something special in Alicia, something that he hasn't found in anyone else yet," Fear co-showrunner Ian Goldberg previously told EW. "And we learn at least part of that is what she talked about in her interviews early in the episode with Riley and her relationship to her mother and her mother's sacrifice. And also seeing her do something similar by the end of ['The Holding'] that she put herself in harm's way so that the rest of her friends could escape."

"And Teddy says, 'I'm a mama's boy myself.' And that is something we will explore later," Goldberg added. "There's definitely more to mine there, but I think there's a kinship that he feels with Alicia. Granted, they're very different types of characters with very different agendas, but he has a very specific role in mind for her in his twisted view of how he's going to bring about the end. And the question is, is Alicia going to go along with that?"

"Mother" premieres Sunday, May 23, at 9/8c on AMC.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.