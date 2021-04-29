Fear the Walking Dead Digs Into The Holding in Episode 611 Opening Minutes

Welcome to The Holding. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Althea (Maggie Grace), and Wes (Colby Hollman) dig deep into an underground community in the opening minutes from Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11, "The Holding." After Dakota (Zoe Colletti) tipped off Morgan Jones (Lennie James) about the subterranean society targeting the settlements controlled by Ginny (Colby Minifie) — including the spray-painter-sabotaged Tank Town, where Wes nearly died in the explosive "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg" — the four will investigate a long-buried threat to discover the meaning behind "the end is the beginning."

In the exclusive opening minutes from "The Holding," a recorded message from founder Teddy (John Glover) plays on a loop in the converted parking garage where dozens of workers tend to chores: cooking, gardening, mashing walkers into mulch.

"Death, destruction, decay. What is happening to the world isn't new," says Teddy's pre-recorded message. "The world's been breaking down since its inception. The sun spending its nuclear fuel, spinning further and further off its axis, the continents drifting apart, ice sheets receding and melting, forest sweltering and burning. Everything's winding down, including us."

"Death is inevitable. It simply is," Teddy goes on to say, "but from this death comes new life." People up above "see death everywhere they gaze, but that's not what's really there. If they looked hard enough, if they truly looked with open eyes, they would see life. But it's not their fault they don't know how to open their eyes. It's not their fault they’re seeing the way they always have."

He preaches some more: "Even after it all, even though now is the after. We know the truth, they don't. We can see, they can't, so it's incumbent upon us to help them be unafraid of what's to come. Do you know the truth? Can you see? Can you help them be unafraid?"

The clip ends with Riley (Nick Stahl) welcoming the group to The Holding, where life will begin again. As pointed out by a mural that catches Wes' eye, "the end is the beginning."

"One thing we're going to see in the back half of this season is there's still a looming threat out there, which are these people that are spray painting 'The end is the beginning,'" Fear's co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW earlier in Season 6. "The people who took out Tank Town, the ones who were spray painting the sub in 601. That group is going to rise to the forefront in a really dramatic way in the back half. And it's going to really test our fractured family of characters because they're going to have to find a way to reckon with that threat."

Goldberg added: "And yes, they're in a place where they're not unified, and that's just going to make it all the more interesting when they're facing a threat that we'll see is just as formidable, if not more so, than Virginia."

"The Holding" is now streaming on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, May 1, on the AMC Network.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.