Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale: “The Beginning” First Photos Released

The survivors brace for the end in the first photos from the Season 6 finale of The Walking Dead. Despite Morgan (Lennie James) and Strand's (Colman Domingo) efforts to stop Teddy (John Glover) and Riley (Nick Stahl) from firing a missile that will bring about the beginning of the end for the survivors, the End Is the Beginners were successful in launching the missile loaded with ten warheads — enough to get them started with their "new beginning" born out of the ashes of destruction. In the finale, "The Beginning," the group scrambles to live out the coming nuclear apocalypse on their own terms.

Vignettes will reveal the fates of characters on a desperate search for safety in "The Beginning," where Strand encounters stranger Howard (American Gods and The Mandalorian's Omid Abtahi). Elsewhere, June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) track down escaped serial killer Teddy and his newest believer Dakota (Zoe Colletti), while recently reunited couple Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) brace for the end the way they should have a long time ago: together.

When Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) hears a voice he recognizes over his radio broadcasting coordinates to somewhere safe, a group of Luciana (Danay Garcia), Sarah (Mo Collins), Wes (Colby Hollman), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Jacob (Peter Jacobson), and Rollie (Cory Hart) must figure out whether Daniel's memory can be trusted after he made a near-fatal mistake back at Morgan's dam community.

"The season finale is another one of the episodes that I think this season that we've earned the right to tell the story in the way that we tell the story in Season 6, because of the brave way we've decided to tell stories in our episodes this season," James said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook about "USS Pennsylvania" and the season finale. "I think it's an episode that all happens on a held breath, and it's smart, it's brave, it's challenging. It's emotionally engaging. I think it's exciting. I think it's revealing, and I think it's a really good finale for this particular season."

