Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Now in Production: First Photo Released

Filming is now underway on Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers for the current season ahead. Production on Season 6 of AMC's Walking Dead spin-off wrapped early last month after a series of delays amid the coronavirus pandemic, which postponed the John Dorie-centric midseason premiere sending off star Garret Dillahunt in "The Door." An early April filming start on Fear's previously announced seventh season comes as the Lennie James-led series airs its nine-episode Season 6B now through the massive-sized season finale on June 6.

A behind-the-scenes photo from Season 7 reveals Episode 703 is directed by Ron Underwood, who stepped behind the camera on Season 5 episode "210 Words Per Minute" and the Season 6 murder mystery "The Key."

"For us, 6B really was about kind of turning the screws on everyone as much as we could and pushing everyone to their extremes," Andrew Chambliss, who serves as Fear showrunner with Ian Goldberg, said during WonderCon 2021. "Some characters are going to break, some aren't, some are going to embrace who they are and who they've become, some are going to run from it."

Chambliss added: "The end of this season is going to have far-reaching changes, both for the characters, for the world they inhabit, and it really is going to change what this show is going forward into Season 7. It's hard for me to say much more than that because we've got nine episodes to get us there. We're very excited about it."

The duo are back as showrunners under executive producer and Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple. In November, the showrunners told ComicBook.com that there is no end in sight for the Walking Dead spin-off, which is currently enjoying its best-received season yet with critics and audiences.

"We have not had any specific conversations about when the show would end," Chambliss told us. "We have our own ideas about how we think the show should conclude, but for right now, we're just going to keep telling the stories and do it for as long as AMC says to keep doing it."

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.