There’s a Two-Week Wait for a New Fear the Walking Dead After 614 “Mother”

Fear the Walking Dead will take a two-week break after May 23 episode "Mother," going dark for Memorial Day weekend before returning with the penultimate episode of its sixth season on June 6. This isn't the first time Fear went off-air for Memorial Day: the Walking Dead spin-off skipped a week to accommodate the holiday three summers ago during Season 4 in 2018. After Sunday's "Mother," which ends on a cliffhanger when Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) goes on a twist-filled field trip with Dakota (Zoe Colletti) and Teddy (John Glover), there are just two episodes left to air this season before Fear finishes Season 6 on June 13.

Instead of a new episode in the Sunday slot, AMC will air a six-episode mini-marathon of reruns from the half-season starting at 5:00 PM on May 30. "Things Left to Do," "Handle With Care," "The Holding," "In Dreams," and "J.D." will lead up to a Bonus Edition re-airing of "Mother" presented with new behind-the-scenes content not seen during its May 23 premiere on the network.

Fear returns June 6 with Season 6 Episode 15, "USS Pennsylvania," where "motives are revealed and convictions are tested as our heroes rush to stop Teddy's plan." The fractured family of survivors must work together to thwart Teddy and Riley (Nick Stahl), members of the underground group behind "the end is the beginning" who stole the key that Morgan (Lennie James) spent much of the season protecting.

Debnam-Carey told ComicBook.com the remaining two episodes of Season 6 are "just massive" and "quite unlike anything" Fear the Walking Dead has ever done before, setting the stage for a drastically different Season 7.

"The end of this season is going to have far-reaching changes, both for the characters and for the world they inhabit," showrunner Andrew Chambliss teased earlier this season. "It really is going to change what this show is going forward into Season 7."

"Mother" is streaming now on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, May 23, at 9/8c on AMC. "USS Pennsylvania" premieres on the network on June 6, followed by the Season 6 finale, "The Beginning," on June 13.

AMC Networks officially renewed Fear for a seventh season in December, and production on the new season is now underway in Texas.