Fear the Walking Dead Star Teases Final Two Episodes of Season 6: “They’re Just Massive”

Fear the Walking Dead sinks its teeth into a walker-filled nuclear submarine when it returns with the first of two episodes that star Alycia Debnam-Carey teases are "just massive" ahead of the June 13 season finale. "USS Pennsylvania," airing on June 6, sees Morgan (Lennie James) and crew aboard the beached submarine where Teddy (John Glover) plans to unleash his new beginning by destroying everything above the surface. Teamed with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) on the mission to thwart Teddy and his followers Riley (Nick Stahl) and Dakota (Zoe Colletti), it's a pulse-pounding thrill ride to stop what might be inevitable by season's end, "The Beginning."

"I will say that the remaining two episodes are huge in scale. They're quite unlike anything we've done before," the Alicia Clark actress told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "And they're just massive, and they're incredibly emotional and powerful. And I think the fans are really, really going to like them."

The final two episodes of the season are "just so much bigger than I think what we've seen before, and that's going to be really, really exciting," Debnam-Carey said. "So they're going to like them a lot."

The USS Pennsylvania is the setting of the upcoming Dead in the Water, the digital spin-off series in development at AMC Networks. Tying into Fear Season 6 — where Morgan becomes the owner of one of two submarine keys needed to unlock Teddy's new beginning — Dead in the Water tells the story "of a submarine crew fighting for survival, cut off from the surface world just as the apocalypse hits, becoming a nuclear-fueled walker-filled death trap with no way out."

Viewers will learn what became of the ill-fated submarine crew in "USS Pennsylvania," where it's up to Morgan, Strand, Grace (Karen David), Dwight (Austin Amelio), Sherry (Christine Evangelista), June (Jenna Elfman), and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) to navigate the irradiated submarine and stop Teddy's plan before it's too late.

"In this episode, the cool thing is we're all coming together as a company trying to fight people who are trying to destroy the world," Domingo said in a first look at the episode. "It becomes super epic, we all have to get our icon on and get our superhero on. I think it's super exciting to see the kind of hero that Victor Strand believes he can be, and we'll see how people are able to handle the pressures of what's ahead of us."

"USS Pennsylvania" premieres June 3 on AMC+ and June 6 at 9/8c on the AMC Network.