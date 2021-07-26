Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Clip: Dories Hunker Down in Horror Bunker

The Dories discover the horrific leftovers of murderer mortician Teddy Maddox (John Glover) in a new look at Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) and her ex-cop father-in-law John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) teamed up to take down Teddy decades after detective Dorie put the serial killer behind bars, but it was disciple Dakota (Zoe Colletti) who finished him off just before Teddy brought about the nuclear zombie apocalypse. The Dories hunkered down in Teddy's underground bunker to end the Season 6 finale, "The Beginning," surviving the blasts of ten nuclear warheads that destroyed Dakota — and large parts of the state of Texas.

In the second Season 7 first-look clip premiered during San Diego Comic-Con@Home, Dorie Sr. at long last uncovers the bunker base where the morbid mortician killed and embalmed nearly two dozen women in the 1970s. Teddy was sentenced to life in prison but had his punishment commuted when the cult leader escaped in the chaos caused by the onset of the zombie apocalypse.

The father of Season 6 casualty John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) plays a "major role in the show going forward," showrunner Ian Goldberg said of Carradine's character during a post-season stream with TWD Universe.

"You see in the finale that he ends up in the bunker with June, the bunker that Teddy built for himself. He came a long way this season in terms of facing his past demons, his past ghosts, dealing with abandoning his son and then reconciling the death of his son and saying goodbye, and forgiving himself with June," Goldberg said. "There's really a long way that he's come, but Teddy did succeed in his plan. Teddy did bring about 'the end is the beginning,' so you have to imagine that that is going to weigh heavily on Dorie Sr. going forward."

Goldberg continued: "Because this is now twice that he has not been able to stop Teddy from doing horrible things. That's gonna be one of many things he's grappling with in Season 7. But if you like Keith Carradine, as I think we all do, there's a lot more story to tell there in Season 7."

Starring Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Ruben Blades, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Mo Collins, Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr., Sydney Lemmon as Isabelle, and series newcomer Gus Halper as Will, Fear the Walking Dead returns October 17 on AMC.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.