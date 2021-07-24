Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 First-Look Clip: Nuclear Zombie Apocalypse

New parents Morgan and Grace are survivors of a second apocalypse in first-look footage from Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. After surviving the initial blasts of the ten warheads detonated by cult leader Teddy (John Glover) in the explosive ending to Season 6, Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) hunker down inside the beached submarine where Teddy and acolyte Riley (Nick Stahl) brought about the end for some and a new beginning for others. In the fallout, the couple must raise Baby Morgan — the orphaned daughter of Isaac (Michael Abbott Jr.) and Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) — as they survive together in ground zero of the nuclear zombie apocalypse.

In the first footage from the new season premiering October 17 on AMC, former power plant worker Grace steps foot into a different world: the bomb-blasted and ashen remains of Galveston, Texas.

"The world has changed. The landscape has now changed. We have multiple nuclear warheads that have detonated, so that's gonna change everything," co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told TWDUniverse of Season 7. "That's gonna change the walkers, that's gonna change the living conditions, that's gonna change everything about how our characters navigate this world. Just when they got a handle on how to deal with the apocalypse, now we have another apocalypse on top of the one they've been living in."

Described as a western story anthology, Season 7 is "gonna look like a whole different show," Goldberg said. "It already does with the dailies we're getting and the cuts that are coming in. Honestly, it feels like a different planet with how much the landscape has changed — everything from the costumes to the landscapes or the walkers, everything."

Goldberg continued: "Andrew [Chambliss, co-showrunner] and I talk a lot about reinventing the show every eight episodes, every season, but this is by far the biggest reinvention that we've done."

The showrunning duo previously revealed Season 7 of Fear would bring out nightmarish new walkers designed by KNB EFX Group and The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero.

Along with a "new element of human adversary" clad in "really cool-designed garb accouterment to reflect this new reality" — there's going to be plenty of gas masks — our survivors "are going to have to deal with the devastation, nuclear fallout, ash, unbreathable air, destroyed structures, limited resources, all these new environmental factors that are going to make survival just exponentially more difficult for them."

Starring Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Ruben Blades, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Mo Collins, Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr., Sydney Lemmon as Isabelle, and series newcomer Gus Halper as Will, Fear the Walking Dead returns October 17 on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.