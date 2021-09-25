Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Trailer: Victor Strand Supremacy

Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) is sorry, not sorry in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. A survivor of the nuclear zombie apocalypse brought on by Teddy (John Glover), the madman that Strand and Morgan (Lennie James) failed to stop aboard a nuclear submarine last season, Strand is sitting pretty when he encounters mysterious stranger Will (Gus Halper) to start Season 7. From atop his tower untouched by the blast of bombs or by the radioactive fallout that has turned most of Texas into a near-uninhabitable wasteland, Strand and right-hand Howard (Omid Abtahi) will rebuild the world. And to Victor go the spoils.

In the latest look at the new season premiering October 17 on AMC and October 10 on AMC+, Strand doubles down on being Strand while Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his scattered group of survivors try to survive in a world where the air is just as deadly as the walkers they face.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/FearTWD/status/1441553991079391236

“Strand has always had instincts for survival that have always been challenged by public opinion. And so I think that he has always tried to fall in, fall in line with other ideologies, and they didn’t make sense to him,” Domingo said during Fear’s virtual San Diego Comic-Con presentation over the summer. “I think in that final episode of Season 6, I think what the writers designed and our collaboration meant that it was time for Strand to double down on his instincts and to understand exactly what he’s been doing has led to him still being alive, especially after nuclear fallout.”

“At some point, he’s like, ‘Maybe I wasn’t wrong. Everyone keeps telling me I’m wrong, too harsh, too pragmatic.’ [In Season 7], he’s like, ‘Eff that! It’s time for me to double down on Strand and see what that journey is,’” continued Domingo. “That’s what’s exciting about this next chapter for Victor Strand: we haven’t seen Victor Strand double down on fully being Victor Strand. We’ve seen him always challenged with his moral compass, and now he’s willing to see what the world is like when he builds the world that he believes it can be — not falling into anyone’s ideology.”

READ: Fear TWD Finale Reveals a Season 7 Villain

READ: Victor Strand Shows Off New Look in Fear Season 7



READ: Colman Domingo Teases “Ultimate Version” of Victor Strand in Fear TWD Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead returns October 17 on AMC or stream early starting October 10 on AMC+. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.