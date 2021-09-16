Fear TWD Season 7 Premiere Synopsis: Someone From Strand’s Past Returns

Victor Strand won’t be the only survivor to rise from the ashes as someone from his past returns in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Last season, a selfish Strand (Colman Domingo) and a selfless Morgan Jones (Lennie James) couldn’t stop Teddy Maddox (John Glover) from unleashing the nuclear zombie apocalypse, part of a twisted Teddy’s vision for “The End.” But it’s just The Beginning for Strand and right-hand Howard (Omid Abtahi), a historian holed up in the Houston high-rise where it’s Strand’s turn to rebuild the world — no matter who he has to hurt to do it.

Reads the synopsis for “The Beacon,” the October 17 premiere of Fear Season 7, “While most of the landscape has been destroyed by nuclear warheads, Strand thrives in one of the few inhabitable places left. His search for survivors uncovers a stranger with an unexpected connection to Strand’s past.”

The mystery stranger could be Will, one of the previously revealed series newcomers played by Gus Halper (Law & Order True Crime, Happy!, Dickinson). Fear showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg declined to reveal details about Halper’s role when announcing new cast members during virtual San Diego Comic-Con over the summer.

Strand’s scattered former friends Morgan and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) will be dealing with the “ultimate version” of Victor in Season 7, where he tells Will the last surviving member of the Clark clan “won’t have anything to do with me after this.”

“This new version of Strand that we’re seeing, that he’s on a precipice of at the end of Season 6, is someone who is going to double down with his own ideology,” explained Domingo on Talking Dead. “There was a reason why he sent Alicia away from him [in Season 6]. He said, ‘I want to remember the best parts of me.’ I just don’t know, to be honest, as we go into Season 7, will he want to see that part, knowing that he’s got to be this other person? I think that’s going to be a conflict because as we know, they’re close as can be, they’re like family.”

Domingo added: “But I think that he possibly needs to suppress certain things in his heart and in his mind in order to be this other, fully-realized version of Victor Strand. I think that’s going to be a part of the complication going into Season 7 with this new version.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns October 17 on AMC or stream early starting October 10 on AMC+. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.

