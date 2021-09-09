Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Trailer Unleashes a Nuclear Zombie Apocalypse

Prepare for the fallout in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Teddy Maddox (John Glover) preached about “the end is the beginning,” bringing about “The End” when he detonated ten nuclear warheads across Texas in an explosive ending to Season 6 of the Walking Dead spin-off. In Season 7, allies-turned-enemies Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) will decide what “The Beginning” looks like as survivors of the nuclear zombie apocalypse, revealed in the first full trailer for the new season premiering October 17 on AMC.

“We have effectively blown up this area of Texas. It’s going to be a completely new reality for our characters to reckon with,” Fear co-showrunner Ian Goldberg said of Season 7 on Talking Dead. “We’ve seen them grow very formidable and able with how they’ve navigated the apocalypse for these six seasons. And now it is a whole new game with the apocalypse.”

Goldberg added the scattered survivors of the nuclear blasts, including Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), will face “devastation, nuclear fallout, ash, unbreathable air, destroyed structures, limited resources… all these new environmental factors that are going to make survival just exponentially more difficult for them.



“This new world is going to bring out very different sides to all of these characters,” teased Goldberg, “because they are in a whole new reality — and a very scary one.”



The official synopsis for Season 7 of Fear TWD:

Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of “The End” when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what “The Beginning” will look like. And they’ll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they’re really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family. Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

Starring Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Ruben Blades, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Mo Collins, Keith Carradine as John Dorie Sr., Sydney Lemmon as Isabelle, and series newcomer Gus Halper as Will, Fear the Walking Dead returns October 17 on AMC or stream early starting October 10 on AMC+.

