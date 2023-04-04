The end is near for Fear the Walking Dead — and even closer on AMC+. Ahead of the eighth and final season's May 14th linear premiere at 9 p.m. ET/8c on AMC, the season 8 premiere will be available to stream early on AMC+ starting May 11th. Past seasons of Fear and The Walking Dead also premiered ahead of cable via AMC+ Early Access: subscribers could stream most new episodes one week in advance, typically after midnight PT on Sundays. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will premiere Thursdays on AMC+ before airing the following Sunday on AMC.

The shortened final season consists of 12 episodes rather than 16 and will be split into two six-episode parts, concluding with the final six episodes premiering later in 2023. The end begins with the final season premiere, "Remember What They Took From You," written by showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and directed by series veteran Michael E. Satrazemis.

As revealed at WonderCon, Fear is undergoing a seven-year time jump to take place 12 years post-outbreak of the walker apocalypse. The eighth season begins after the conclusion of last summer's season 7, when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo.

"At the end of season 7, Morgan and Madison made a pact, an unlikely alliance, where they're going to go into P.A.D.R.E. and get baby Mo out," Goldberg said at WonderCon. "We are going to be picking up those stories in season 8, and one of the things that we're gonna be seeing a lot of is life inside of P.A.D.R.E. It's something we've been teasing since season 7, and we really wanted to lean into: What does life look like inside this place we've heard so much about?"

The final season stars Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades. Chambliss and Goldberg serve as executive producers with Satrazemis and AMC's Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, Fear co-creator Robert Kirkman, and Walking Dead producers Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, and David Alpert for AMC Studios.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: Part 1 is streaming early Thursday, May 11th on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, May 14th on AMC.

