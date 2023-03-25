New Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Trailer, Key Art Released

AMC has released a full trailer and new key art for the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead. The trailer, released at WonderCon on Saturday, The series is scheduled to return on Sunday, May 14th at 9pm ET on AMC and AMC+. During the panel on Saturday, which featured appearances by co-showrunner Ian Goldberg, executive producer Michael Satrazemis, cast members Kim Dickens, Jenna Elfman, and Christine Evangelista, and was moderated by Chris Hardwick, Goldberg revealed that Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead will include a seven-year time jump. You can check out the trailer and art for yourself below.

(Photo: AMC)

What can fans expect from Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead?

The final season synopsis states, "The eighth season of Fear begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan's and Madison's hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo."

The final season of Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

Colman Domingo recently wrapped filming on the final season of Fear the Walking Dead.

Earlier this month, Domingo — who plays Victor Strand — wrapped filming on the final season of the series, taking to social media to mark the end of an era.

"Victor Strand and Fear the Walking Dead changed my life. That is a series wrap on my guy!!!!," the Emmy-winning actor captioned the sunset photo. "All love for my dear casts of 8 Seasons, writers, producers, above the line, below the line, guests, weirdos, fans, fans, fans and fans. It's been great!"

Ahead of the premiere of the two-part, 12-episode final season premiering May 14th on AMC and AMC+, Domingo added: "Thank you to my partners at AMC. I have much much love for you all. Thank you for pouring into me."

Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Season premieres Sunday, May 14th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

Are you looking forward to the final season of Fear the Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!