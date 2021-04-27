What Happened to Wendell on Fear the Walking Dead? Daryl Mitchell's Absence Explained

✖

Fear the Walking Dead has not forgotten about Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), who is part of a fan-favorite trucker duo with his sister Sarah (Mo Collins). Introduced in Season 4 of the Walking Dead spin-off, Wendell and Sarah join the caravan of do-gooders led by Morgan Jones (Lennie James) but are later divided when Ginny (Colby Minifie) of the Pioneers separates Morgan's group of survivors in the Season 5 finale, "End of the Line." Wendell wouldn't return until Season 6 Episode 6, "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg," where June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) reveals she convinced Ginny to reunite Wendell and Sarah as hospital workers.

In Season 6 Episode 10, "Handle With Care," Sarah rides on horseback to the dam community where June shot and killed Ginny weeks earlier to avenge slain husband John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). Sarah asks Outcasts Sherry (Christine Evangelista) and Rollie (Cory Hart) if they can share the MRAP SWAT van so Wendell, who is a wheelchair user, can join her on runs.

But Sherry turns her down: "We share with you, we got to share with everybody. And we're running on fumes."

Wendell's limited appearances this season are explained by Mitchell's series regular role on NCIS: New Orleans, where Mitchell plays computer specialist and hacker Patton Plame. Season 7 filmed between September 2020 and March 2021 in New Orleans, according to information available via Film New Orleans, conflicting with production on the second half of Fear's sixth season.

AMC paused production on Fear's sixth season in March 2020 due to the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic and restarted late summer in Texas. Filming on the remaining nine episodes of Season 6B wrapped in early March 2021.

Later that month, Mitchell revealed on Instagram that Wendell would return in Fear Season 7, which started filming in April. "Sis hold tight, your brother is on the way, Season 7!!!!! Just know I'm getting ready right now," Mitchell wrote in a post tagging Collins on Instagram. Collins responded: "DUDE!!!! I've never known you to NOT be ready!!!"

